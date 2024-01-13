en English
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval Sparks Volatility in Crypto Market

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
In an unexpected turn of events, the cryptocurrency market has experienced a wave of volatility following the approval of a Bitcoin spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). This development has sent altcoins into a weekend frenzy, with onchain analysis showing a clear preference among ‘smart money’ traders for specific cryptocurrencies.

Smart Money Movement

SpotOnChain data reveals that Ethereum (ETH) was the favored choice among smart money traders, witnessing an influx of $78.87 million within a span of 24 hours. The term ‘smart money’ refers to active cryptocurrency addresses that have a history of profitable transactions. Conversely, the largest outflows were observed in Injective (INJ) and Wrapped BTC (WBTC), with $12.05 million and $6.66 million exiting smart money accounts, respectively. WBTC, a synthetic version of Bitcoin operating on Ethereum and other DeFi blockchains, allows traders to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without the necessity of holding actual Bitcoin. This facilitates arbitrage opportunities when there’s a significant price discrepancy between connected assets.

Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval and Market Reaction

The market responded to the Bitcoin spot ETF approval with a ‘sell-the-news’ event, causing Bitcoin’s value to drop 12.4% from its peak of $48,965 to $42,550. Additionally, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) saw a significant $484 million outflow, aligning with the trend seen among smart money DeFi traders. The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs is anticipated to bring cryptocurrencies to mainstream markets, making investment in Bitcoin more accessible.

The Anticipation of Ethereum Spot ETF Approval

As the market now looks towards the potential approval of an Ethereum spot ETF, the smart money influx into ETH could be indicative of traders’ anticipation and strategic positioning. Spot bitcoin ETFs allow advisors to offer clients exposure to bitcoin in a wrapper they’re comfortable with, enabling direct ownership of bitcoin. The impact of the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs on Coinbase’s financial performance may be mixed, with potential benefits from increased crypto trading activity but also the need to compete with low-cost Bitcoin investment products.

Cryptocurrency Finance
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

