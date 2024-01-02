en English
Business

Bitcoin Smashes Past the $45,000 Mark: What’s Driving the Surge?

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
Bitcoin Smashes Past the $45,000 Mark: What’s Driving the Surge?

In a significant turn of events, the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) has crossed the 45,000 USD mark per coin, a milestone unseen since April 2022. This achievement reflects an optimistic investor sentiment and the dynamic nature of the digital currency market.

The Journey to $45,000

Bitcoin reached a 21-month high of $45,488 on Tuesday, marking a 154% gain from last year and its strongest performance since 2020. The surge was driven by multiple factors, including the expectation of approval for exchange-traded spot bitcoin funds and the possibility of major central banks cutting interest rates this year, which has proven to be a boon for cryptocurrencies. In the wake of this surge, other digital currencies, such as Ether, also saw substantial increases.

Consequences of the Surge

The crossing of the $45,000 threshold is not without consequences. It has led to an increase in trading volumes, heightened media attention, and potential shifts in regulatory scrutiny. This milestone could also trigger various market responses, such as the withdrawal of 8,888.88 BTC from Bitfinex by Tether, resulting in a 10th place ranking among Bitcoin holders. In addition, Wintermute deposited ARB tokens at $1.69 on OKX exchange.

Looking Ahead

Experts, including Matrixport, predict that Bitcoin’s price could reach $50,000 this month. However, potential hurdles exist, such as the Chinese government’s concern regarding the misuse of cryptocurrencies for illicit activities and a significant increase in sophisticated crypto phishing scams, causing losses of $295 million. Furthermore, the Indonesian police have shut down 10 illegal Bitcoin mining operations, detained 26 individuals, and seized over 1,300 mining rigs. Despite these challenges, Bitcoin’s latest surge has benefited investors, one of whom gained nearly $1.5 million.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

