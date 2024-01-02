Bitcoin May Face 30% Correction as DMI Signals ‘Overheated’ Conditions, CryptoCon Warns

As the world readies for the potential approval of the United States’ first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), renowned cryptocurrency analyst CryptoCon has stirred the pot with a bold prediction. According to his recent analysis on X (formerly Twitter), Bitcoin (BTCUSD) may be set for a 30% price correction from its recent highs. CryptoCon’s prognostication is based on what he perceives as ‘overheated’ conditions indicated by the directional movement index (DMI), a tool used to determine whether a trend is bullish or bearish.

Decoding the DMI

The DMI has reached levels that, historically, have signaled a bearish trend reversal. CryptoCon referenced historical data and chart patterns from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, drawing parallels to the mid-2019 cycle. During that period, BTCUSD experienced significant declines over 16 months following similar DMI readings. While Bitcoin’s price may potentially climb higher in the short term, possibly touching $48,000, CryptoCon warns that a retracement could be on the horizon.

Contrasting Market Opinions

However, the crypto market is a complex beast, and opinions diverge. Another trader known as Horse expressed less concern about the current situation. He noted that despite the funding rates being the highest in over a year, they remain within reasonable bounds. Such contrasting views in the market underscore the inherent uncertainty and volatility in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Potential Impact of the US Spot Bitcoin ETF

The imminent decision on the United States’ first spot Bitcoin ETF adds another layer of intrigue to the mix. While many are optimistic about the potential boost to Bitcoin’s price, CryptoCon suggests that the approval could trigger a ‘sell-the-news’ event, leading to a price drop as market participants cash in on unrealized profits. This perspective, coupled with his DMI-based analysis, forms the basis for his prediction of a 30% correction in Bitcoin’s price.

As we step into 2024, the cryptocurrency market continues to be a fascinating, albeit unpredictable landscape. As analysts and traders jockey for position and profits, one thing is clear – the only constant in this world is change.