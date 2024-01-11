en English
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin ETFs Debut Amidst Market Fluctuations: A New Era in Crypto Investment

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:25 pm EST
Bitcoin ETFs Debut Amidst Market Fluctuations: A New Era in Crypto Investment

On a day marked by significant market fluctuations, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) made their debut, mirroring the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) saw a 1.3% rise, while the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) registered a decline of over 4% after an initial surge. Within the first ten minutes of their trading session, both ETFs recorded millions of shares traded.

ETFs: A New Chapter in Bitcoin Trading

These ETFs are among up to 11 expected to enter the trading realm, with the Grayscale fund standing as the largest, already managing over $28 billion in assets. The Hashdex Bitcoin ETF is transitioning from a bitcoin futures ETF, though Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings indicate the change is not yet effective. The timing of the ETF launches, coinciding with the 24/7 trading nature of Bitcoin, may influence their initial performance.

Bitcoin ETFs: A Gateway for Investors

ETFs, allowing investors to buy shares representative of a claim on the fund’s underlying assets, are popular among financial advisors and institutional investors for their liquidity and tax benefits in comparison to mutual funds. The advent of Bitcoin ETFs is projected to attract new investors into the cryptocurrency space, simplifying the investment process in crypto.

Monitoring the Market Response

Asset managers and financial advisors are keeping a close eye on the performance of these Bitcoin ETFs and their correlation with Bitcoin’s price. Discrepancies could be indicative of trading issues or structural problems. Trading volume also serves as a measure of fund efficiency. The ETFs’ success could be swayed by fee structures, with several issuers reducing fees upon launch and offering temporary management fee waivers.

Bitcoin itself had a rollercoaster trading day, momentarily touching $49,000 before settling below $47,000. As the world of crypto ETFs unfolds, the market continues to watch with bated breath, eagerly anticipating the effects of these new financial instruments on the dynamic landscape of cryptocurrency investment.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

