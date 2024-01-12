en English
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin ETF Launches with Record $4.6 Billion Trades on Opening Day

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:09 pm EST
Bitcoin ETF Launches with Record $4.6 Billion Trades on Opening Day

The launch of a Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) marked a significant turning point in the financial world, with trades on its opening day surpassing an impressive $4.6 billion. This event, unprecedented in the domain of cryptocurrency-based financial products, is a robust indicator of investor interest and confidence.

Bitcoin ETFs Greenlighted by SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission gave its nod to Bitcoin ETFs, approving 11 applications on the opening day. This move, following a brief disappearance of the filing and a fake announcement, spurred high optimism among market analysts and onlookers, triggering predictions of significant investment inflows. The iShares Bitcoin Trust, an ETF by BlackRock, already saw $2 million of shares traded early on Thursday. Market analysts are predicting the new spot Bitcoin ETFs could funnel approximately $1 billion into Bitcoin over the next three months, potentially reaching $100 billion by the end of the year.

Notable Figures Rallying Support

High-profile finance figures have also started rallying support for spot Bitcoin ETFs. Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, anticipates institutional dollars to follow suit once TradFi firms navigate the due diligence process.

Record-breaking Debut

The new Bitcoin ETFs had a roaring debut on their first day of trading, with a record $4.6 billion in trades. The first-ever spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. marked a landmark moment for Wall Street and beyond with over $4.6 billion worth of shares traded among the 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs on their opening day. However, the trading day was not without its highs and lows, with the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) up 0.5% and the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) down 4.7%. This event has drawn comparisons to the greenlighting of the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) in 2004, which revolutionized investor exposure to the gold market and spurred a rally in gold prices.

This success of Bitcoin ETFs points to the growing acceptance of digital currencies in mainstream investment portfolios and the rising demand for more regulated and accessible investment vehicles in the cryptocurrency space. The ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without the need to directly own or manage the underlying digital assets. This provides a more convenient and potentially less risky entry point into the cryptocurrency market. The robust opening day performance also suggests that institutional investors are becoming more involved in the cryptocurrency market, potentially leading to more stability and maturity within the sector.

Cryptocurrency Finance Investments
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

