en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin ETF Approval Stirs Market: Resistance at $48K, Support at $38K in Focus

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:23 pm EST
Bitcoin ETF Approval Stirs Market: Resistance at $48K, Support at $38K in Focus

Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, is at a decisive juncture. It’s bracing against a formidable resistance area, marked by an ascending channel’s upper boundary and a static level at $48,000. A successful breach of this resistance could catapult Bitcoin to unseen heights. However, if the attempt fails, the price could tumble to the support zone at $38,000, aligned with the 100-day moving average.

Bitcoin ETF Approval Fuels Bullish Sentiment

The recent approval of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S. has brought a surge of bullish sentiment in the market. On the first day of trading, more than $4 billion of the new investment product changed hands, marking a watershed moment for the cryptocurrency industry. Major financial firms, including BlackRock and Fidelity, are among those offering these ETFs.

Spot ETFs and Price Predictions

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s sanctioning of spot bitcoin ETFs has stirred predictions of Bitcoin’s price reaching $1.5 million by 2030. Various asset managers, including ARK Invest, have launched Bitcoin ETFs, propelling the price of Bitcoin to briefly top $49,000 – a first since December 2021. Standard Chartered Bank has also predicted a rise in Bitcoin prices to $200,000 by the end of 2025, drawing parallels to the gold market’s impact following the launch of the first U.S.-based gold exchange-traded product.

ETF Approval’s Impact on Bitcoin Market

Upon the approval of multiple spot ETF applications by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bitcoin’s price experienced notable volatility. The event led to the liquidation of leveraged Bitcoin positions and an increase in on-chain transaction volume. In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin’s price declined by over 5.7%, falling to $43,712. However, the ETF approval’s impact on the market was profound, with Bitcoin’s price surging to over $48,700, an increase of more than 8% on the day. The wider crypto market also saw gains, signalling a new era for digital assets.

The ETF approval has also catalysed a reversal in the declining trend of interest in Bitcoin ETFs, suggesting a potential increase in risk appetite for the digital asset market. An increase in stablecoins on exchanges, from $18 billion to $20 billion, indicates a rise in capital inflow into the cryptocurrency market, which is likely to continue with the approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs.

0
Cryptocurrency Finance Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cryptocurrency

See more
26 mins ago
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Foresees Bitcoin ETFs as Gateway to Financial Tech Revolution
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has posited that the advent of bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) signifies the commencement of a tech revolution in the financial sector. Fink conveyed these viewpoints during an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box. Fink’s Vision of Technological Revolution Fink anticipates that ETFs are merely the initial
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Foresees Bitcoin ETFs as Gateway to Financial Tech Revolution
CoinShares to Acquire Valkyrie's ETFs Business Following SEC's Bitcoin ETF Approval
2 hours ago
CoinShares to Acquire Valkyrie's ETFs Business Following SEC's Bitcoin ETF Approval
South Korean Regulator Warns Against Brokering US Spot Bitcoin ETFs
2 hours ago
South Korean Regulator Warns Against Brokering US Spot Bitcoin ETFs
SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs; Emphasizes Cautious Stance on Cryptocurrency
49 mins ago
SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs; Emphasizes Cautious Stance on Cryptocurrency
Genesis Global Trading Hit with $8M Penalty, Loses BitLicense Over Compliance Failures
58 mins ago
Genesis Global Trading Hit with $8M Penalty, Loses BitLicense Over Compliance Failures
Helium Farm Unveils Three New Mining Plans for Helium Cryptocurrency
1 hour ago
Helium Farm Unveils Three New Mining Plans for Helium Cryptocurrency
Latest Headlines
World News
Ellerslie Racecourse Set for Grand Reopening with StrathAyr Track
5 seconds
Ellerslie Racecourse Set for Grand Reopening with StrathAyr Track
Cape Youth Congress Protests DA's Silence on Gaza Conflict
1 min
Cape Youth Congress Protests DA's Silence on Gaza Conflict
New Cross-Country Ski Loop Opens for Public at Skyline Sports Complex
2 mins
New Cross-Country Ski Loop Opens for Public at Skyline Sports Complex
Mercy Health Acquires Orthopedic Institute of Western Kentucky
2 mins
Mercy Health Acquires Orthopedic Institute of Western Kentucky
Oregon Supreme Court Defers Trump Ballot Decision to US Supreme Court
2 mins
Oregon Supreme Court Defers Trump Ballot Decision to US Supreme Court
Maine's Asylum Seeker Housing Sparks Controversy amid Rising Homelessness
3 mins
Maine's Asylum Seeker Housing Sparks Controversy amid Rising Homelessness
Mean Girls Revisited: A Discussion on Bullying and Media Influence
4 mins
Mean Girls Revisited: A Discussion on Bullying and Media Influence
Declared Dead, Elderly Man Found Alive After Ambulance Hits Pothole
4 mins
Declared Dead, Elderly Man Found Alive After Ambulance Hits Pothole
Apple's iOS 17 Unveils Screen Distance for Eye Health Amid Privacy Concerns with NameDrop
5 mins
Apple's iOS 17 Unveils Screen Distance for Eye Health Amid Privacy Concerns with NameDrop
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app