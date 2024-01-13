en English
Business

Bitcoin ETF Approval: A Tale of Unexpected Bearish Impact

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:40 am EST
In a turn of events that left the cryptocurrency community startled, Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a significant downturn following the approval of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). This came despite the widespread anticipation of a bull rally within the crypto community. In a startling 24-hour period, Bitcoin’s value plunged over 7%, dipping below the $43,000 threshold to settle around $42,803.92. This price downturn eclipsed Bitcoin’s market capitalization to over $838 billion.

The Unfolding of the Bearish Trend

Following the ETF approvals, trading volume in Bitcoin initially surged. However, this increase was largely driven by sell-offs, with substantial amounts of BTC being transferred to exchanges like Coinbase and Binance. A key Bitcoin indicator, the Inter-Exchange Flow Pulse (IFP), which had been observed by AMBCrypto, fell below its 90-day average, suggesting a bearish trend on the horizon. Whale activities, too, exacerbated the selling pressure.

Indicators Signalling a Sellers Market

An analysis of data from Santiment and CryptoQuant revealed telling signs of the market’s bearish inclination. For the first time, BTC’s supply on exchanges surpassed its supply outside exchanges, and its exchange reserve was on the rise. These indicators pointed towards a seller’s market. Moreover, market sentiment towards Bitcoin turned bearish, as evidenced by a decrease in weighted sentiment and negative trends in market indicators such as the MACD, Money Flow Index (MFI), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Chaikin Money Flow (CMF).

Implications and the Road Ahead

The bearish impact of Bitcoin ETF approvals also weighed heavily on companies like Coinbase, Marathon Digital Holdings, and Riot Platforms. With ETF approvals, investors can get exposure to Bitcoin directly through ETFs with lower fees, resulting in a sharp decline in the stocks of these companies. The aftermath of the ETF approvals also saw a shift in speculative attention to Ethereum (ETH), which outperformed BTC and showed bullish momentum. The market’s response to the Bitcoin ETF approvals raises questions about the crypto community’s capacity to predict and respond to such significant events. As the dust settles, the eyes of the world are on Bitcoin, waiting to see if and when a trend reversal will occur.

Business Cryptocurrency Finance
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

