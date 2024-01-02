Bitcoin Depot Inc’s Stock Sees Notable Fluctuations Amidst Crypto ATM Decline

Bitcoin Depot Inc, the cryptocurrency ATM operator, saw a significant fluctuation in its stock price on December 29, 2024. The shares opened at $3.15 and witnessed a 9.49% rise from the previous trading day, hitting a peak of $3.55 before closing at $2.95. Over the past year, the prices have seen a considerable range, from a low of $1.99 to a high of $11.15.

Financial Health and Insider Activity

Bitcoin Depot, a relatively small company with a workforce of just 3, boasts a market capitalization of $42.57 million. The firm holds 31.62 million outstanding shares, with a float of $3.80 million. Of these, 71.17% are insider-owned, while institutions hold 52.60%. Recent insider transactions have seen a company insider divest 40,000 shares at $2.20 and the Chief Operating Officer sell 30,000 shares at $2.07.

The company’s quarterly earnings report showed an unexpected dip, with earnings per share (EPS) at -$0.43 compared to a forecasted $0.09. The return on equity was found to be -1.07, with the upcoming fiscal year’s earnings projected at $0.03 per share. The company’s current financial health indicators reveal a quick ratio of 0.08, a price-to-sales ratio of 0.11, and a price-to-free cash flow of 1.33. The trailing twelve-month diluted EPS stands at -1.03, with an expected improvement to -0.07 in the ensuing quarter.

Market Volatility and Future Projections

Bitcoin Depot’s stock volume has seen an upward trend compared to the previous year, with a 5-day volume of 1.34 million. The stock’s volatility has been notably high, registering a historical volatility of 136.40% over the past fortnight, compared to 87.15% over the past 100 days. The stock’s resistance levels are earmarked at $3.52, $3.82, and $4.08, while its support levels are at $2.96, $2.70, and $2.40.

The company’s annual sales touch $646,830K, juxtaposed against an annual income of -$1,730K. The last quarter brought in sales of $179,480K and an income of -$7,100K. The company’s public listing on Nasdaq marks a significant milestone amidst the reported 11.1% global decline in Bitcoin ATM installations. Despite this, Bitcoin Depot reported a 3% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching $179.5 million in Q3 2023, emerging as a significant player in the cryptocurrency ATM landscape.