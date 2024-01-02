en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bitcoin Depot Inc’s Stock Sees Notable Fluctuations Amidst Crypto ATM Decline

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:42 pm EST
Bitcoin Depot Inc’s Stock Sees Notable Fluctuations Amidst Crypto ATM Decline

Bitcoin Depot Inc, the cryptocurrency ATM operator, saw a significant fluctuation in its stock price on December 29, 2024. The shares opened at $3.15 and witnessed a 9.49% rise from the previous trading day, hitting a peak of $3.55 before closing at $2.95. Over the past year, the prices have seen a considerable range, from a low of $1.99 to a high of $11.15.

Financial Health and Insider Activity

Bitcoin Depot, a relatively small company with a workforce of just 3, boasts a market capitalization of $42.57 million. The firm holds 31.62 million outstanding shares, with a float of $3.80 million. Of these, 71.17% are insider-owned, while institutions hold 52.60%. Recent insider transactions have seen a company insider divest 40,000 shares at $2.20 and the Chief Operating Officer sell 30,000 shares at $2.07.

The company’s quarterly earnings report showed an unexpected dip, with earnings per share (EPS) at -$0.43 compared to a forecasted $0.09. The return on equity was found to be -1.07, with the upcoming fiscal year’s earnings projected at $0.03 per share. The company’s current financial health indicators reveal a quick ratio of 0.08, a price-to-sales ratio of 0.11, and a price-to-free cash flow of 1.33. The trailing twelve-month diluted EPS stands at -1.03, with an expected improvement to -0.07 in the ensuing quarter.

Market Volatility and Future Projections

Bitcoin Depot’s stock volume has seen an upward trend compared to the previous year, with a 5-day volume of 1.34 million. The stock’s volatility has been notably high, registering a historical volatility of 136.40% over the past fortnight, compared to 87.15% over the past 100 days. The stock’s resistance levels are earmarked at $3.52, $3.82, and $4.08, while its support levels are at $2.96, $2.70, and $2.40.

The company’s annual sales touch $646,830K, juxtaposed against an annual income of -$1,730K. The last quarter brought in sales of $179,480K and an income of -$7,100K. The company’s public listing on Nasdaq marks a significant milestone amidst the reported 11.1% global decline in Bitcoin ATM installations. Despite this, Bitcoin Depot reported a 3% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching $179.5 million in Q3 2023, emerging as a significant player in the cryptocurrency ATM landscape.

0
Business Cryptocurrency Finance
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Surge in Diesel Deliveries to Germany's Coastal Ports Amid Environmental and Socio-Economic Upheaval

By Wojciech Zylm

Effective Leadership and Succession Planning Amidst Generational Shifts

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

JPMorgan Chase Bank Files Insured Depository Institution Resolution Plan

By BNN Correspondents

LG Electronics' Announcement Poised to Transform West Virginia's Economy

By BNN Correspondents

Toronto-Dominion Bank Launches New Financial Product Tied to ETF Perfo ...
@Business · 56 seconds
Toronto-Dominion Bank Launches New Financial Product Tied to ETF Perfo ...
heart comment 0
India’s Unprecedented Export Growth: Ambitious Goals in Sight Amid Global Economic Recovery

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Unprecedented Export Growth: Ambitious Goals in Sight Amid Global Economic Recovery
Arbor Realty Trust Inc. Bounces Back: A Story of Resilience Amid Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. Bounces Back: A Story of Resilience Amid Challenges
Alerion Clean Power Spa Executes Share Buyback: A Strategy for Shareholder Value

By Rizwan Shah

Alerion Clean Power Spa Executes Share Buyback: A Strategy for Shareholder Value
Pan Asia Metals Makes Strides in Lithium Market with Acquisition of Tama Atacama Lithium Asset

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Pan Asia Metals Makes Strides in Lithium Market with Acquisition of Tama Atacama Lithium Asset
Latest Headlines
World News
Resetting Tech Habits in the New Year: Insights from Oliver Burkeman
24 seconds
Resetting Tech Habits in the New Year: Insights from Oliver Burkeman
Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges
45 seconds
Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
46 seconds
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024
47 seconds
Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024
Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge
47 seconds
Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge
2024 Elections in India and the U.S: A Tale of Contrasting Democracies
50 seconds
2024 Elections in India and the U.S: A Tale of Contrasting Democracies
Unrecognized Grief: The Emotional Impact of Pet Loss
50 seconds
Unrecognized Grief: The Emotional Impact of Pet Loss
WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departures, Additions, and Returns
53 seconds
WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departures, Additions, and Returns
Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl
54 seconds
Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
41 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
45 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
48 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
56 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app