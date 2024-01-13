en English
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Cash Surges: Targets Set Beyond $335 Post Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:34 am EST
Bitcoin Cash Surges: Targets Set Beyond $335 Post Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval

The cryptocurrency markets experienced a seismic shift as Bitcoin Cash (BCH) recorded a significant increase in price, notably breaking through the $280 mark. This bullish trend is a delayed response to the recent approval of a spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). While Bitcoin fell by 1.6% to $46,055 and Ethereum remained stagnant at $2,627, Bitcoin Cash holders witnessed a gratifying 10% increase to $260.

Anticipations of a Larger Rally

The surge in Bitcoin Cash’s price has ignited hopes of an even larger rally in the crypto market, with targets set beyond the $335 mark. Bitcoin Cash had previously found stability above the $180 support level. However, it faced resistance at $220, leading to a period of market consolidation. The overall sentiment in the cryptocurrency market underwent a transformation in October, with the anticipation of a spot Bitcoin ETF driving up demand and subsequently, prices for crypto assets, including Bitcoin Cash.

Signals Indicating Bullish Outlook

Bitcoin Cash, however, encountered seller resistance at $260, leading to the formation of an ascending triangle pattern. This pattern indicates a potential 30% recovery from the breakout point to around $335. The current trading volume for Bitcoin Cash spiked by a staggering 130% to $870 million, suggesting an upward trend. In addition, a buy signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) points towards a bullish outlook for the cryptocurrency.

Key Milestones to Watch

Traders are advised to keep an eye out for potential support levels, particularly at $280. A daily close above this level would further substantiate the uptrend. The next significant milestone for Bitcoin Cash is the $300 mark. A break above this level could reinforce the move towards $335. However, failure to surpass this level might result in a decline back to the $260 support level.

Cryptocurrency Finance Investments
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

