Bitcoin Cash Surges: Targets Set Beyond $335 Post Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval

The cryptocurrency markets experienced a seismic shift as Bitcoin Cash (BCH) recorded a significant increase in price, notably breaking through the $280 mark. This bullish trend is a delayed response to the recent approval of a spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). While Bitcoin fell by 1.6% to $46,055 and Ethereum remained stagnant at $2,627, Bitcoin Cash holders witnessed a gratifying 10% increase to $260.

Anticipations of a Larger Rally

The surge in Bitcoin Cash’s price has ignited hopes of an even larger rally in the crypto market, with targets set beyond the $335 mark. Bitcoin Cash had previously found stability above the $180 support level. However, it faced resistance at $220, leading to a period of market consolidation. The overall sentiment in the cryptocurrency market underwent a transformation in October, with the anticipation of a spot Bitcoin ETF driving up demand and subsequently, prices for crypto assets, including Bitcoin Cash.

Signals Indicating Bullish Outlook

Bitcoin Cash, however, encountered seller resistance at $260, leading to the formation of an ascending triangle pattern. This pattern indicates a potential 30% recovery from the breakout point to around $335. The current trading volume for Bitcoin Cash spiked by a staggering 130% to $870 million, suggesting an upward trend. In addition, a buy signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) points towards a bullish outlook for the cryptocurrency.

Key Milestones to Watch

Traders are advised to keep an eye out for potential support levels, particularly at $280. A daily close above this level would further substantiate the uptrend. The next significant milestone for Bitcoin Cash is the $300 mark. A break above this level could reinforce the move towards $335. However, failure to surpass this level might result in a decline back to the $260 support level.