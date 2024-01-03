en English
Bahamas

BISX Financial Performance Shows Moderate Increase Despite Drop in Trading Volume

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
BISX Financial Performance Shows Moderate Increase Despite Drop in Trading Volume

The Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX) has reported a moderate uptick in its financial performance over the nine-month period ending in September 2023. The equity has risen to $5.96 billion, with debt reaching $4.51 billion, marking a 1.57 percent increase.

Index Growth and Top Traders

The BISX all-share index has also shown promising growth, closing at 2,686.59 in September 2023 compared to 2,633.40 in the previous year. Commonwealth Bank (CBL) has emerged as the most actively traded stock in terms of both volume and value, with FOCOL Holdings (FCL), Bank of the Bahamas (BOB), and Cable Bahamas Limited (CAB) trailing behind.

Trading Volume and Value

Despite the overall increase in market value, the trading volume experienced a significant drop. The nine-month period in 2022 saw an impressive 7,602,357 securities traded, amounting to a value of $52,341,463.70. Interestingly, the same period in 2023 witnessed a lower volume of 3,846,482 securities traded, but for a higher total value of $68,837,634.24. This trend was also observed in the three-month period from July to September 2023, which recorded a lower volume of 1,245,478 securities compared to the previous year, but with a higher value of $24,417,971.65.

Average Daily Volume

Although the average daily volume decreased, the value per trading day increased significantly, jumping from $292,525.85 in the 2022 period to $381,431.30 in 2023. This suggests that while fewer securities are being traded, their value has escalated, tipping the scales in favor of BISX’s overall financial performance.

Bahamas Business Finance
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

