Binance Executives Detained in Nigeria to Remain in Custody Until Court Hearing

Two senior Binance executives, American Tigran Gambaryan and U.K.-Kenyan Nadeem Anjarwalla, find themselves in a precarious situation, detained in Nigeria without formal charges. Their detention follows allegations against Binance of contributing to the naira's devaluation, with a court-sanctioned investigation underway. The Nigerian government's actions underscore the tension between national financial stability and the global cryptocurrency market's influence.

Detention Details and Allegations

On February 26, Gambaryan and Anjarwalla were detained upon their arrival in Abuja, responding to an invitation from the Nigerian government. Their visit aimed to discuss Binance's operations amidst growing tensions over the naira's stability. However, they were quickly placed under detention in a guarded house, a move that the Nigerian government frames as a matter of national security rather than a straightforward arrest. This development came as Nigeria grapples with a foreign exchange crisis, with Central Bank governor Olayemi Cardoso citing $26 billion in 'untraceable funds' flowing through Binance Nigeria as a significant concern.

Legal Proceedings and International Response

Following their initial detention, a Nigerian court approved a two-week investigation period, which has now been extended until a court hearing on March 20, according to the Wall Street Journal. This extension allows Nigerian officials more time to prepare their response to the legal arguments presented by the detained executives' lawyers. In the meantime, Binance has been actively working with Nigerian authorities, aiming to secure the safe return of Gambaryan and Anjarwalla to their families. The situation has drawn international attention, highlighting the complex interplay between cryptocurrency exchanges and national financial policies.

Nigeria's action against the Binance executives stems from broader concerns over capital outflows and the naira's depreciation. The country's attempt to stabilize its currency has led to increased scrutiny of cryptocurrency transactions, which are often viewed as a means of circumventing traditional financial controls. Binance, for its part, has emphasized its willingness to collaborate with Nigerian authorities, though the detention of its executives raises questions about the future of cryptocurrency regulation and exchange operations within the country.