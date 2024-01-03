en English
Cryptocurrency

Binance Backs Upcoming Zilliqa and Sei Network Upgrades

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:10 am EST
Binance Backs Upcoming Zilliqa and Sei Network Upgrades

The prominent cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has publicly announced its support for the impending network upgrades and Hard Forks for two major cryptocurrencies: Zilliqa (ZIL) and Sei (SEI). Both upgrades are due to take place on January 3, 2024. Binance’s decision to back these upgrades solidifies its dedication to offering a seamless and secure trading experience to its vast user base.

Details on Zilliqa (ZIL) Upgrade

The Zilliqa network upgrade is slated for January 3, 2024, at 12:00 PM. In an effort to ensure smooth operations during this critical period, Binance will suspend deposits and withdrawals of ZIL tokens starting at 11:00 AM on the same day. It is important to note that despite the suspension of these services, the trading of ZIL tokens on Binance will carry on undisturbed.

Sei (SEI) Network Upgrade

Similarly, the Sei network is set for an upgrade on January 3, 2024, at approximately 20:00, at the block height of 49,519,931. Just like with Zilliqa, Binance will pause deposits and withdrawals of SEI tokens commencing at 19:00 on January 3, 2024. However, this will not affect the trading of SEI tokens, which will continue as per usual.

Impact on Binance Users

Binance’s decision to support these network upgrades underscores its commitment to preserving a high-quality trading experience for its users. While deposits and withdrawals will be suspended during the upgrades, the option to trade these tokens will remain uninterrupted. Binance has assured its users that it will manage all technical requirements involved in these upgrades. Services related to the affected tokens will resume once the upgraded networks are confirmed to be stable.

Cryptocurrency Finance
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

