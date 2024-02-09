Bilt Rewards Clarifies Milestone Rewards Rules: No Stacking Allowed

Bilt Rewards, a popular loyalty program, has clarified the rules surrounding its Milestone Rewards, stating that these benefits cannot be stacked with other promotions. The announcement came amidst confusion over the stackability of Milestone Rewards with other offers such as double points at gas stations or grocery stores.

Advertisment

Milestone Rewards: The New Era of Perks

Bilt Rewards introduced its Milestone Rewards program last year, allowing members to select a reward for every 25,000 points earned within a calendar year. The rewards improve as more points are accumulated, with some exclusive to Bilt Mastercard holders. Members can claim these milestone rewards through the Bilt app, and unclaimed rewards expire at the end of the calendar year.

However, the recent announcement has clarified that promotion stacking is not allowed. When multiple offers apply to the same transaction, the best one will be applied. The most specific multiplier takes precedence if competing multipliers are equivalent in value.

Advertisment

The Fine Print: What You Need to Know

Bilt Rewards has made it clear that Milestone Rewards are not stackable with Rent Day promotions. This means that cardholders cannot combine these two types of rewards for a single transaction. However, it remains unclear if double points on Bilt Dining can be combined with the cardholder-exclusive Rent Day bonus points.

When asked about this, a Bilt spokesperson said, "We are currently reviewing our policy on this matter and will provide an update soon." This lack of clarity has left some cardholders feeling frustrated and uncertain about how to maximize their rewards.

Despite the limitations on Milestone Rewards, Bilt Rewards has acknowledged that these rewards are 'purely little sweeteners in-between status benefits.' The company plans to announce new elite status benefits soon, shifting its focus from small perks to more significant status-based rewards.