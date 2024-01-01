en English
Business

Billionaires’ Wealth Skyrockets in 2023: Musk Leads the Pack

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
Billionaires’ Wealth Skyrockets in 2023: Musk Leads the Pack

In a remarkable turnaround, the world’s wealthiest individuals have bounced back from a substantial $1.4 trillion loss, with their collective net worth swelling by $1.5 trillion in 2023, as tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. At the helm of this financial resurgence is Elon Musk, who has not only regained his position as the world’s richest person but also enjoyed an unprecedented growth in wealth over the past year.

Elon Musk’s Financial Ascendancy

Elon Musk experienced a dramatic upswing in fortune, posting earnings of a staggering $92 billion in 2023, a stark contrast to the $138 billion loss he suffered in the previous year. His companies, SpaceX and Tesla Inc., significantly contributed to his financial recovery, with Tesla alone adding $95.4 billion to his wealth. Despite major advertisers severing ties with Musk’s platforms amidst controversies, his fortune has continued its upward trajectory, amassing an awe-inspiring total of $229 billion.

Tech Stocks: The Game Changer

The overall success of tech stocks in 2023 mirrored the fortunes of tech billionaires like Musk. With an outstanding 48% gain, tech stocks resulted in an astonishing $658 billion surge in total wealth. Moreover, Musk’s net worth eclipsed that of Bernard Arnault, following a global decline in demand for luxury goods, which negatively impacted Arnault’s holdings in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE.

A Year of Victories for Black Billionaires

David Steward, the co-founder of World Wide Technology (WWT), stood out among Black billionaires with the highest wealth gains in 2023. His net worth ballooned by over $4.5 billion, from $5.01 billion on January 1, 2023, to $9.52 billion by the end of the year. This surge can be attributed to WWT’s impressive performance, as Steward’s 59-percent stake in the tech company increased in value from $4.9 billion to $9.52 billion within a year.

The Ups and Downs of Billionaire Fortunes

While tech billionaires flourished, some billionaires, including Indian magnate Gautam Adani, had to grapple with losses. The fortunes of specific high-net-worth individuals, such as Miriam Adelson, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, Steve Cohen, Mark Cuban, Carl Icahn, Rupert Murdoch, Masayoshi Son, and Donald Trump, also sparked interest as they experienced fluctuations in their wealth over the course of the year.

0
Business Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

