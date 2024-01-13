en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bill Perkins Advocates for Living a Fulfilling Life with ‘Die with Zero’ Philosophy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:00 am EST
Bill Perkins Advocates for Living a Fulfilling Life with ‘Die with Zero’ Philosophy

Bill Perkins, renowned hedge fund manager and author of ‘Die with Zero,’ recently shared his unconventional but profound philosophy on wealth distribution before death in an interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox Business. Perkins is a vocal advocate for the idea that individuals should strive to spend their capital during their lifetimes to achieve a fulfilling existence, rather than hoarding wealth for an eventual inheritance.

Living for Net Fulfillment

Perkins firmly believes that life should be about net fulfillment and the enjoyment of the journey. He argues that since our destination is inevitably the grave, we should focus on making the most of our time and resources while we’re alive. In his opinion, wealth hoarding for an inheritance is a missed opportunity for living a fulfilling life.

Gifting Wealth at the Right Time

One of the most poignant aspects of Perkins’ philosophy is his suggestion for parents to consider transferring wealth to their children when they reach mental and physical maturity, typically between 28 and 33 years of age. This approach, Perkins believes, allows parents to witness and enjoy the impact of their wealth on their children’s lives firsthand, rather than posthumously.

Applying Principles Personally

Perkins doesn’t just preach his principles; he lives by them. He plans to apply this philosophy to his own children, intending to allocate funds at the right moment to maximize their impact. He shares a similar sentiment with Food Network star Guy Fieri, who also advocates for teaching children the value of hard work and not giving them a free ride.

Perkins’ philosophy of wealth distribution is a provocative and thought-provoking perspective on how we perceive and utilize our wealth. It challenges traditional norms and encourages individuals to consider the true value of their accumulated wealth, not just as an inheritance, but as a tool for creating a fulfilling life.

0
Business Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Bowie City Council Tables Approval Amidst Property Owner's Concerns
In a city council meeting in Bowie, local property owner George Clay raised significant concerns regarding the planned Allsup’s store and truck stop. The establishment, under the development of BW Gas and Convenience Retail LLC, is set to rise at the intersection of State Highway 59 and U.S. 287. This notable location was once home
Bowie City Council Tables Approval Amidst Property Owner's Concerns
Property Sales Surge: Keystone Realtors Announces 26% Annual Growth
7 mins ago
Property Sales Surge: Keystone Realtors Announces 26% Annual Growth
DTI Negros Occidental Issues Advisory Against Truecash Lending Corporation
7 mins ago
DTI Negros Occidental Issues Advisory Against Truecash Lending Corporation
Stoke-on-Trent Motorists Enjoy Lowest Petrol Prices thanks to Tesco
2 mins ago
Stoke-on-Trent Motorists Enjoy Lowest Petrol Prices thanks to Tesco
Lehigh Valley's Food Scene Undergoes Dynamic Changes: New Entrants, Rebranding, and Strategic Shifts
5 mins ago
Lehigh Valley's Food Scene Undergoes Dynamic Changes: New Entrants, Rebranding, and Strategic Shifts
ROSHN and Partanna Arabia Collaborate to Create a Carbon-Negative Concrete Production Facility
6 mins ago
ROSHN and Partanna Arabia Collaborate to Create a Carbon-Negative Concrete Production Facility
Latest Headlines
World News
Habuild Sets World Record with Largest Free Yoga Event
18 seconds
Habuild Sets World Record with Largest Free Yoga Event
PDP New Generation Calls for Transparency on Election Funds
28 seconds
PDP New Generation Calls for Transparency on Election Funds
Lebanon's Financial Reforms and Regional Stability: A Diplomatic Dialogue
53 seconds
Lebanon's Financial Reforms and Regional Stability: A Diplomatic Dialogue
Lahore to Face Multan in Opening Match of National Women's T20 Tournament
1 min
Lahore to Face Multan in Opening Match of National Women's T20 Tournament
Urgent Search for Teenage Mother and Newborn in Gloucestershire
2 mins
Urgent Search for Teenage Mother and Newborn in Gloucestershire
The Art of Fulfilling Weekends: Expert Insights and a Health-conscious Chipotle Fan
2 mins
The Art of Fulfilling Weekends: Expert Insights and a Health-conscious Chipotle Fan
Global Delegates Discuss IIOJK Situation, Plan Peace Protest
2 mins
Global Delegates Discuss IIOJK Situation, Plan Peace Protest
City SC's Preparations for 2024 MLS Season: Challenges and Opportunities
2 mins
City SC's Preparations for 2024 MLS Season: Challenges and Opportunities
Ramped Up Security Measures Ahead of Republic Day Cause Distress in IIOJK
3 mins
Ramped Up Security Measures Ahead of Republic Day Cause Distress in IIOJK
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
59 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app