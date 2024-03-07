Bill Mulvihill Appointed New Head of U.S. Bank Loan Capital Markets, Aims for Continued Growth

MINNEAPOLIS (March 6, 2024) - In a strategic move aimed at bolstering its position in the financial industry, U.S. Bank has announced Bill Mulvihill as the new leader of its Loan Capital Markets division. Mulvihill, who has been with the bank since 2006, takes over from Jeff Stuart, who is retiring after a 15-year tenure that saw the division climb to top industry rankings. This transition is poised to further enhance the bank's ability to deliver customized capital raising solutions to its diverse clientele.

Building on a Legacy of Success

Mulvihill's appointment comes at a time when U.S. Bank's Loan Capital Markets division enjoys a prominent position among its peers. Under Jeff Stuart's guidance, the division significantly improved its standing in syndicated loan rankings, moving from No. 23 to the Top 5 in recent years. This ascent is attributed to the division's focused approach on delivering solutions that closely align with the specific needs of each client. With Mulvihill at the helm, U.S. Bank is set to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation in the loan syndication space.

Expertise and Vision for the Future

Before stepping into his new role, Mulvihill led loan syndications for U.S. Bank's corporate and commercial clients, contributing to the division's robust performance. His background includes a significant stint with the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means, and a pivotal role in establishing the bank's Sports Finance Group. Mulvihill's diverse experience and proven leadership are expected to drive the Loan Capital Markets division towards achieving greater success in serving its clients' capital raising needs.

A Strategic Focus on Client Success

The U.S. Bank Loan Capital Markets division operates with a client-centric approach, offering specialized services across various sectors including large corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate. With teams located in key financial centers across the U.S., the division is well-equipped to meet the evolving demands of the market. Under Mulvihill's leadership, U.S. Bank aims to further solidify its commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovative solutions to its clients, reinforcing its status as a leader in the financial services industry.

As U.S. Bank moves forward with this significant leadership change, the focus remains on leveraging its strong market position to foster growth and innovation. Bill Mulvihill's extensive experience and strategic vision are anticipated to play a crucial role in guiding the Loan Capital Markets division towards new heights of success, benefiting clients and stakeholders alike. This transition marks a new chapter for U.S. Bank as it continues to adapt and thrive in a dynamic financial landscape.