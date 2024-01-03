Bill Featherston Appointed as Managing Director and Head of Americas Research at Mizuho Americas

Building on its reputation as a leading provider of corporate and investment banking services, Mizuho Americas has announced the appointment of Bill Featherston as the new Managing Director and Head of Americas Research. A seasoned professional with nearly three decades of experience in equity research, Featherston is expected to bring his vast expertise and industry know-how to the fold. His appointment is seen as a significant step in Mizuho’s journey towards further expansion and growth.

Featherston’s Impressive Track Record

Prior to joining Mizuho Americas, Featherston served as the Americas Director of Securities Research at Credit Suisse. His illustrious career also includes a 17-year stint at UBS, where he focused on Oil & Gas Exploration & Production. His work earned him multiple recognitions on Institutional Investor’s All-America Research Team. A Yale University alumnus, Featherston’s leadership abilities and potential to positively impact growth have been widely recognized.

A Strategic Move for Mizuho Americas

As part of his new role, Featherston will report to Darlene Pasquill, Head of Equity Division at Mizuho Americas. The company is confident that Featherston’s appointment will bolster its research capabilities, enhance its service offerings, and contribute to its overall growth strategy. Mizuho Americas, a part of Mizuho Financial Group Inc., is ranked as the 15th largest bank globally, with assets of approximately $2 trillion.

Mizuho Americas: A Financial Powerhouse

Boasting a workforce of 60,000 across 800 offices in 35 countries, Mizuho Financial Group has established a formidable presence in the global banking sector. Mizuho Americas, with about 3,500 professionals, offers a wide range of financial services in the US, Canada, and Latin America. These include M&A, restructuring, and private capital advisory services through its acquisition of Greenhill. Its services also cover investment and corporate banking, capital markets, equity and fixed income sales and trading, derivatives, FX, custody, and research.