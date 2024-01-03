en English
Business

Bill Featherston Appointed as Managing Director and Head of Americas Research at Mizuho Americas

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
Bill Featherston Appointed as Managing Director and Head of Americas Research at Mizuho Americas

Building on its reputation as a leading provider of corporate and investment banking services, Mizuho Americas has announced the appointment of Bill Featherston as the new Managing Director and Head of Americas Research. A seasoned professional with nearly three decades of experience in equity research, Featherston is expected to bring his vast expertise and industry know-how to the fold. His appointment is seen as a significant step in Mizuho’s journey towards further expansion and growth.

Featherston’s Impressive Track Record

Prior to joining Mizuho Americas, Featherston served as the Americas Director of Securities Research at Credit Suisse. His illustrious career also includes a 17-year stint at UBS, where he focused on Oil & Gas Exploration & Production. His work earned him multiple recognitions on Institutional Investor’s All-America Research Team. A Yale University alumnus, Featherston’s leadership abilities and potential to positively impact growth have been widely recognized.

A Strategic Move for Mizuho Americas

As part of his new role, Featherston will report to Darlene Pasquill, Head of Equity Division at Mizuho Americas. The company is confident that Featherston’s appointment will bolster its research capabilities, enhance its service offerings, and contribute to its overall growth strategy. Mizuho Americas, a part of Mizuho Financial Group Inc., is ranked as the 15th largest bank globally, with assets of approximately $2 trillion.

Mizuho Americas: A Financial Powerhouse

Boasting a workforce of 60,000 across 800 offices in 35 countries, Mizuho Financial Group has established a formidable presence in the global banking sector. Mizuho Americas, with about 3,500 professionals, offers a wide range of financial services in the US, Canada, and Latin America. These include M&A, restructuring, and private capital advisory services through its acquisition of Greenhill. Its services also cover investment and corporate banking, capital markets, equity and fixed income sales and trading, derivatives, FX, custody, and research.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

