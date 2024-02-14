Bigblu Broadband: Director's Investment Signals Confidence in Company's Future

In a significant move that underscores confidence in Bigblu Broadband's future prospects, non-executive director Christopher Mills has expanded his stake in the company. Mills acquired 40,000 ordinary shares on February 14, 2024, at an average price of 40.50p per share, amounting to a total investment of £16,200.

Advertisment

A Strategic Investment

This purchase solidifies Mills' position as one of the largest shareholders, with his current holding standing at approximately 26.03% of the company's issued share capital. His beneficial interest now comprises 15.24 million ordinary Bigblu shares.

A Seasoned Player

Advertisment

Christopher Mills joined the Bigblu Broadband board in May 2019, bringing with him a wealth of experience in the telecommunications sector. His continued investment in the company is a testament to his faith in its strategic direction and potential for growth.

Bigblu Broadband: Poised for Success

Bigblu Broadband is a leading provider of alternative broadband services, catering to underserved areas across the globe. The company's commitment to delivering high-speed internet connectivity has positioned it as a key player in the digital transformation landscape.

Advertisment

Mills' substantial investment serves as a strong endorsement of Bigblu Broadband's business model and future outlook. As the company continues to navigate the rapidly evolving telecommunications industry, this vote of confidence from a seasoned director is sure to resonate with investors and industry observers alike.

Important terms: Christopher Mills, Bigblu Broadband, ordinary shares, investment, telecommunications, digital transformation

In conclusion, the recent purchase of 40,000 ordinary shares by non-executive director Christopher Mills signals a promising future for Bigblu Broadband. With Mills' expanded stake in the company, the stage is set for further growth and innovation in the alternative broadband services market.