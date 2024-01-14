en English
Big Raises and the Unexpected Impact on Happiness

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:25 pm EST
Financial security is widely regarded as a fundamental step towards personal happiness. However, recent reports from several individuals, who have seen a significant increase in their income, challenge this common wisdom. Surprisingly, they claim their raises have not brought about the expected boost in joy or change in their everyday lives. These insights illuminate the complex relationship between wealth and well-being, suggesting that life satisfaction may be rooted in factors beyond monetary gain.

Anticipation and Disappointment: The Emotional Rollercoaster of Pay Raises

For some, the anticipation of a substantial pay increase eclipsed the reality, leading to disappointment when the raise didn’t meet their expectations. This emotional letdown underscores the danger of anchoring happiness to financial gain. For others, an internal conflict arose with the concept of earning more money, sparking introspection about their values and relationship with wealth.

The American Economic Landscape: A Mixed Picture

While the U.S. economy is witnessing improvements with low unemployment and rising pay, Americans are grappling with economic hardships due to inflation and hiking interest rates. The impact of inflation is most acutely felt, affecting a broad swath of individuals. Major beneficiaries of salary increases have been younger individuals and those willing to switch jobs. However, the excess savings accrued during the pandemic have dwindled, and households are increasingly struggling to meet their debt obligations. If inflation continues to recede and unemployment remains low, Americans may begin to feel less economic distress.

Employee Recognition: A Key to Workplace Satisfaction

The article underscores the crucial role of employee recognition in fostering engagement, performance, and retention in the workplace. It notes that recognition boosts motivation, engenders a sense of achievement, and makes employees feel valued. According to Gallup’s workplace survey, the most impactful recognition often comes from a manager or a high-level leader. The article advocates for honest, authentic, and individualized recognition, emphasizing the need for regular and timely feedback. It also stresses the importance of aligning recognition criteria with the company’s purpose, brand, and culture to inspire others, underscoring the significance of non-material aspects in fostering workplace satisfaction and overall happiness.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

