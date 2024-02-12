Big Lots Faces Financial Turbulence: Stock Downgraded to Sell

Big Lots, the discount furniture retailer, finds itself in the crosshairs of financial turbulence. Loop Capital Markets analyst Anthony Chukumba has downgraded the company's stock from a hold to a sell rating, citing concerns over new financing options the company is reportedly exploring.

A Sinkhole of Concerns

The downgrade comes after a Bloomberg report revealed that Big Lots is reaching out to bankers and investors, gauging interest in another loan. With its credit facility being asset-based, any tightening of credit terms by suppliers due to doubts about the company's viability could spell trouble.

A Tumultuous Year

The past year has been a rollercoaster ride for Big Lots. Its stock has plummeted by 68%, reflecting the company's struggle to navigate the financial headwinds. The downgrade by Loop Capital, along with negative ratings from other research firms, further dampens the outlook.

Analysts anticipate a decrease in earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal year. This prediction underscores the gravity of the situation and the uphill battle Big Lots faces to regain its footing.

Bracing for Impact

As Big Lots grapples with these challenges, the ripple effects are being felt across the industry. Suppliers, investors, and customers are all watching closely, waiting to see how the discount retailer will respond.