BIBD Urges Public to Halt Spread of Unverified Fund Transfer Claims

Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD) on Tuesday issued a statement cautioning the public against spreading unverified information following a recent video alleging an unauthorized fund transfer involving a family member's account. The bank clarified that the matter was reported at its Serusop Branch on April 1, 2024. Highlighting the unauthorized dissemination of the video by an individual not directly involved in the account, BIBD stressed the irresponsibility of such actions without awaiting the outcome of a formal investigation.

Upholding Customer Confidentiality

Emphasizing adherence to stringent customer confidentiality rules mandated by the Banking Order 2006 and Islamic Banking Order 2008, BIBD reiterated the prohibition of disclosing information regarding other accounts and their holders to third parties. The statement strongly urged the public to act responsibly and refrain from circulating unverified information, citing potential legal consequences under Section 34 of the Public Order Act.

Legal Actions Against Misinformation

BIBD emphasized its commitment to taking legal action against individuals spreading unverified allegations that may incite public alarm. Assuring a responsible and transparent resolution process within legal and procedural frameworks, BIBD called for public cooperation in abstaining from the dissemination of unverified claims.

Reporting and Resolution Process

Customers suspecting compromised accounts were advised to file an official police report and lodge complaints with BIBD, either in person at the nearest branch or via email at customer.resolution@bibd.com.bn. BIBD pledged to initiate internal investigation processes and collaborate with relevant authorities to facilitate and resolve investigations.

Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam's call for public discretion and responsible information sharing underscores the importance of waiting for official investigations to conclude before forming or spreading conclusions. This incident highlights the broader implications of misinformation in the digital age, where unverified claims can rapidly circulate, causing undue alarm and potentially legal repercussions for those involved.