Bharti Hexacom IPO Draws Muted Interest, Subscribed 0.04 Times on Day 1

The initial public issue of Bharti Hexacom, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, opened with subdued enthusiasm among investors, witnessing a subscription rate of merely 0.04 times on its first day, April 3, 2024. Despite the anticipation surrounding the IPO, only a fraction of the shares were bid for, highlighting a cautious approach from the market participants.
Initial Response and Investor Participation
Retail investors displayed a relatively higher interest, bidding for 13,37,466 shares against the 75,00,000 shares earmarked for them. Conversely, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) showed minimal optimism, subscribing to their allotted share portion at a rate of 0.05 times. Notably, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) have yet to make their move, contributing to the tepid overall response. The IPO, set to close on April 5, 2024, remains a focal point for market watchers.
Background and Expectations
Prior to the public offering, Bharti Hexacom had successfully raised Rs 1,924 crore from anchor investors, indicating a strong pre-IPO interest. The company aimed to capitalize on this momentum, offering shares priced between Rs 542 to Rs 570. However, the first day's lackluster response contrasts sharply with the positive ratings and a grey market premium of 52 suggested by various brokerages. This discrepancy raises questions about the market's valuation and the timing of the IPO.
Looking Ahead
As Bharti Hexacom's IPO journey progresses, the coming days will be crucial in determining whether investor sentiment shifts in favor of the offering. A significant increase in subscription rates, particularly from QIBs and NIIs, could signal a turnaround. However, the initial hesitation among investors may also prompt a reevaluation of market expectations and the company's valuation. The final subscription figures and subsequent market performance will ultimately reveal the market's verdict on Bharti Hexacom's value proposition.