Bharti Hexacom Eyes ₹28,000 Crore Valuation in April IPO, Telecommunications Consultants to Offload Shares

Bharti Hexacom, a subsidiary of telecom giant Bharti Airtel, is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the first week of April, seeking a valuation exceeding ₹28,000 crore. This move comes after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) green-lighted the company's proposal, with Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd holding a significant 30% stake. Bharti Airtel retains the majority 70% stake, paving the way for a completely offer-for-sale (OFS) IPO involving up to 10 crore equity shares.

Strategic Expansion and Financial Performance

Bharti Hexacom operates in crucial telecommunication circles across Rajasthan and the North East of India, providing a range of services including fixed-line, broadband, and mobile. The company's strategic focus on premiumizing its portfolio to attract and retain high-value customers, leveraging data science and an omnichannel approach, underscores its growth ambitions. Despite a dip in profits from ₹195 crore to ₹69 crore in the recent half-year compared to the previous year, Bharti Hexacom reported a revenue increase, signaling robust operational performance amidst challenging market conditions.

Market Position and IPO Details

With a competitive landscape that includes major players like Vodafone Idea Ltd. and its parent company Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom's upcoming IPO represents a significant milestone. The company's decision to go public aligns with Bharti Airtel's broader expansion plans, aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for telecommunication services in India. Book-running lead managers for the IPO include esteemed financial institutions such as SBI Capital Markets Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, and ICICI Securities Ltd, ensuring a well-orchestrated market debut.

Implications for Investors and the Market

The IPO's timing and valuation ambitions reflect the confidence of Bharti Hexacom and its stakeholders in the company's future growth trajectory and the broader telecom sector's potential. With Bharti Airtel's shares trading positively and the market's reception to telecom offerings generally favorable, the IPO could significantly impact investor sentiment and the industry's competitive dynamics. As the market anticipates Bharti Hexacom's public listing, all eyes will be on its performance and the strategic benefits it brings to Bharti Airtel's expansive portfolio.