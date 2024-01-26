BGC Group CEO to Take Center Stage at Bank of America 2024 Financial Services Conference

In a recent development, BGC Group, Inc., the globally recognized brokerage and financial technology company, has made a significant announcement. Its Chairman and CEO, Howard W. Lutnick, is set to present at the high-profile Bank of America 2024 Financial Services Conference. This much-anticipated presentation is slated for 1:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Live Webcast and Replay

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be conveniently accessible via a live webcast. Furthermore, a replay of the event will be available for a generous 90 days after the conference, ensuring that interested parties worldwide have ample opportunity to tune in. This move signals BGC Group's commitment to transparency and broad accessibility.

BGC Group's Diverse Offerings

BGC Group has made its mark in the financial sector, specializing in brokerage services across a wide range of products. These include everything from Fixed Income and Foreign Exchange to Equities, Energy, and Commodities, as well as Shipping and Futures. The company also provides crucial services such as trade execution, brokerage, clearing, and back-office support. Serving a diverse clientele consisting of banks, broker-dealers, and investment firms, BGC Group has firmly established itself as a key player.

BGC's Stock and Brand Portfolio

BGC's Class A common stock is listed on the prestigious Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'BGC'. The company also owns a portfolio of several brands and trademarks. These offer financial technology solutions and market data across different financial instruments and markets, underlining BGC's innovative approach and wide reach.

During the webcast, forward-looking statements about the company may be shared, offering insights into BGC Group's future direction. These statements, however, are subject to risks and uncertainties. The announcement also included contact information for media and investor inquiries, reflecting BGC's open communication channels.