BF&M Limited Triumphs with $27.2 Million Net Income in 2023, Reversing Previous Loss

BF&M Limited has announced a remarkable financial recovery, reporting a net income of $27.2 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. This achievement marks a significant turnaround from a restated net loss of $11.0 million in 2022. Abigail Clifford, the group president and CEO, highlighted this year as a pivotal moment for the company, demonstrating resilience and operational excellence.

Strategic Moves Lead to Success

2023 was a year of strategic undertakings for BF&M. The Property & Casualty sector reported record results, benefiting from a disciplined focus on underwriting and a favorable hurricane season. The pension business thrived under improved market conditions, while the health business faced challenges with increased claims severity and frequency. Despite these hurdles, BF&M's commitment to securing suitable rates and managing expenses ensured continued high-quality coverage for its clients.

Financial Strength and New Standards

BF&M's financial strength was further underscored by its equity attributable to shareholders, which stood at $300.0 million at year's end. General fund assets totaled $966.3 million, with $83.7 million held in cash and cash equivalents. Additionally, 2023 marked the company's first reporting period under the new accounting standards IFRS 17 and IFRS 9, which redefine the measurement of insurance contracts and financial assets. Under these standards, BF&M's combined insurance service and net investment result was a robust $66.5 million, a testament to the company's strong operating performance.

Looking Ahead: BF&M's Future Prospects

The exceptional results of 2023 serve as a testament to BF&M's dedication to its policyholders and its strategic vision. With a foundation of financial strength and a team committed to excellence, the company is well-positioned for future success. As BF&M adapts to evolving market conditions and maintains its focus on disciplined underwriting and risk management, the future looks promising for the insurer and its stakeholders.