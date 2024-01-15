Beyond Interest Rates: Boosting Your Home Loan Approval Chances

Procuring a home loan can be a daunting task, but with careful consideration of several factors, potential homeowners can significantly improve their chances of loan approval, and manage it effectively.

The Importance of Loan to Value Ratio (LTV)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines permit banks and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) to finance between 75-90% of a property’s value, a parameter known as the Loan to Value (LTV) ratio. With loans up to INR 30 lakh, the LTV is capped at 90%, and for higher loan amounts, it is reduced accordingly. Buyers should aim to accumulate a financial corpus for a down payment of at least 10-25% of the property value. This approach can not only lower interest costs but also increase the likelihood of loan approval.

Considerations for Loan Tenure

The choice of loan tenure is crucial. Longer tenures may lead to smaller EMIs, but they also incur higher interest costs over the loan period. On the other hand, shorter tenures can save on interest costs but involve larger EMIs. It is noteworthy that lenders typically prefer applicants whose total EMIs do not exceed 50-60% of their monthly income. Using online EMI calculators can help applicants adjust their tenure or down payment to meet these ratios, thereby enhancing their eligibility.

Role of Credit History

Credit history is a vital factor in the loan approval process, with a score of 750 or higher being ideal. Regular checks on credit reports, rectifying discrepancies, and adhering to healthy credit habits can help improve an individual’s credit score significantly.

Comparing Loan Offers and Safeguarding Against Financial Crises

Comparing loan offers from different lenders is crucial to ensure the most favorable terms in interest rates, tenure, and loan amounts. Additionally, maintaining an emergency fund that can cover at least six months of EMIs can protect against unexpected financial crises and safeguard the borrower’s credit score. Overdraft schemes such as Max Saver and Maxgain, which link an overdraft account to the loan account, can help reduce total interest costs while providing liquidity during emergencies.

Concluding Remarks from Industry Experts

As per the Head of Home Loans at Paisabazaar, these factors play a significant role in the home loan application process. Thus, prospective buyers must consider LTV ratios, loan tenure, credit history, interest rates, and emergency funds while applying for a home loan to improve their chances of approval and manage the loan effectively.