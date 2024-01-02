Bexil Investment Trust Unveils Rebranding, Changes Stock Symbol

Formerly known as Dividend and Income Fund, Bexil Investment Trust has made waves in the financial world by announcing a comprehensive rebranding. This includes a significant change of its stock symbol from DNIF to BXSY, and its net asset value (NAV) symbol from XDNIF to XBXIX. This strategic move is aimed at increasing global awareness of the Fund, which operates as a closed-end fund with a primary objective of seeking high current income, and capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

Aiming for Increased Visibility

The major shift in the Fund’s identity is intended to enhance its visibility and reach among investors. Bexil Investment Trust remains committed to investing at least 50% of its assets in income-generating equity securities. The Fund’s shares may trade at a premium or discount to its NAV, a critical factor that can fluctuate based on diverse factors including economic conditions, investor sentiment, and specific security factors. Despite the rebranding, the Fund’s CUSIP, investment objectives, principal investment strategies, and portfolio management remain unaltered.

Understanding the Risks

Investors should stay informed that shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their NAV. There is no guarantee of attaining the investment objectives, and investment in the Fund involves risks, including the potential loss of principal. The shares offered by the Fund are primarily designed for long-term investors and are not intended for trading purposes. The Fund’s investment products are not federally or FDIC insured. Therefore, potential investors should approach with a clear understanding of the risks involved.

Investment Advisory

The announcement also advises investors to consult with a tax advisor or attorney regarding specific tax issues. It is crucial to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. The Fund’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which include annual and semi-annual reports, offer detailed information for prospective investors, ensuring transparency and trust.