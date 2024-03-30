Bestselling Author Reveals Why We Overspend: False Financial Comparisons Unveiled

Financial well-being is often misconstrued through the lens of societal standards and media portrayals, leading many to spend beyond their means. Bestselling author and certified financial planner, Manisha Thakor, sheds light on this phenomenon in her latest book, MoneyZen: The Secret to Finding Your Enough. Drawing from three decades of experience, Thakor highlights how false financial comparisons, influenced by characters on screen, readily available credit, and social media, drive individuals towards economic instability.

Advertisment

Unrealistic Lifestyles: The Media's Role

Characters in TV shows and movies often flaunt lifestyles that are inconsistent with their on-screen professions, setting unrealistic financial expectations for viewers. Thakor, reflecting on her own experiences in New York as depicted in the sitcom Friends, points out the disparity between the characters' depicted standard of living and what is financially feasible for similar real-life professions. This discrepancy, she argues, can lead to two detrimental outcomes: feeling inadequate or stretching finances thin to mimic these unattainable lifestyles.

Credit Culture: The Shift from Saving to Spending

Advertisment

The evolution of consumer credit has significantly impacted spending behaviors. Thakor contrasts the now nearly obsolete layaway plans with the prevalent use of credit cards, observing a shift towards immediate gratification financed by debt. This trend, exacerbated by post-pandemic credit card reliance, has seen average consumer balances soar to the highest in a decade, according to a TransUnion report. Thakor warns of the dangers of such credit lines, which entice consumers to live beyond their means, often resulting in paying substantially more than the original price due to interest.

Social Media: Amplifying Financial Pressures

Social media exacerbates the issue by presenting a curated, often embellished, portrayal of life that can make viewers feel inadequate. Thakor emphasizes how platforms like Instagram and Facebook showcase an airbrushed reality, where lavish experiences and purchases are highlighted, pressuring individuals to spend on non-essentials. Despite the financial strain, nearly 40% of young adults prioritize spending on experiences over necessities, a trend fueled by the pursuit of validation and connection online.