Bermuda Risk Summit 2023 Injects $3.4 Million into Local Economy, Boosts Global Insurance Ties

The recent Bermuda Risk Summit has made a substantial economic impact, injecting an estimated $3.4 million into the local economy, according to the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA). The event, which drew over 450 delegates, 40% of whom were international visitors, has not only supported 432 jobs across various sectors but also set the stage for long-term economic benefits through increased business interactions.

Highlighting Bermuda's Global Insurance Role

Fiona Luck from Lloyd's Council and Soraya Wright from Amazon highlighted Bermuda's significant role in the global insurance and reinsurance market. The summit served as a platform to reaffirm Bermuda's legacy in managing global risks and fostering innovation through partnerships, such as the one announced between Lloyd’s of London and the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Record Participation and Thought Leadership

The 2023 edition of the summit saw unprecedented participation from US insurance regulators and offered a rich forum for thought leadership discussions. David Hart, CEO of BDA, emphasized the growth of the summit and its role in sharing Bermuda's risk expertise with the next generation, including students from various universities.

Economic and Educational Implications

Beyond the immediate economic boost, the summit has underlined the importance of Bermuda in the global insurance landscape, fostering educational collaborations and setting a precedent for future conferences. The event's success points to a bright future for Bermuda's economy, with increased global cooperation and educational initiatives paving the way.