Bermuda Implements Seafarer Medical Exam Fees, Enhancing Maritime Health and Safety

Legislation was passed in the House of Assembly for new seafarer medical examination certificate fees. The Merchant Shipping (Fees) Regulations 2024, spearheaded by the Bermuda Shipping and Maritime Authority, introduces a structured fee system for seafarer health evaluations, marking a significant step towards improving maritime personnel welfare.

Introduction of Fees

Wayne Furbert, the Minister of Transport, announced the implementation of the Merchant Shipping (Fees) Regulations 2024, underlining a pivotal move to reinforce the health and safety of maritime workers. An initial fee of $6,000 for an Approved Seafarer Medical Examination Programme (SMEP) certificate is now mandatory. This development comes as an effort to professionalize and standardize the medical examination process for seafarers, ensuring their fitness for duty at sea.

Expansion and Audits of Medical Facilities

Since its inception in 2008, the seafarers medical examinations programme has seen significant growth, now encompassing 33 medical facilities globally. Each facility is subject to rigorous audits every five years to maintain high standards of medical evaluation. This expansion not only broadens the accessibility of certified medical examinations for seafarers but also enhances the oversight and quality of health assessments conducted.

Global Compliance and Safety Enhancement

These regulations align with the Maritime Labour Conventions of 2016, which mandate regular medical examinations for all seafarers to promote safety and prevent health-related issues at sea. The fees introduced will support the administration of this essential programme, ensuring that Bermuda-registered vessels continue to meet international standards for maritime safety and seafarer welfare.

With the introduction of these fees, the Bermuda Shipping and Maritime Authority takes a proactive stance in safeguarding maritime personnel's health, setting a precedent for other maritime nations to follow. This initiative not only underscores Bermuda's commitment to maritime safety but also highlights the importance of regular health assessments in the industry. As the programme continues to evolve, it will undoubtedly play a crucial role in enhancing the overall well-being and safety of seafarers worldwide.