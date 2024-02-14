Berkshire Hathaway Trims Apple Stake: A Strategic Shift by Warren Buffett

In a move that has investors recalibrating their strategies, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway trimmed its stake in Apple by 10 million shares, or 1%, in the last quarter of 2023. Despite this reduction, Apple continues to hold the second spot in Berkshire's portfolio by share count, with a staggering 905 million shares still in its possession.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway: A Strategic Shift

The Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett is often referred to, is known for his long-term investment strategies and his uncanny ability to pick winning stocks. The recent SEC filing revealing Berkshire's sale of 1% of its Apple shares, however, has sent ripples through the investment community. The question on everyone's mind: What prompted this change in direction?

Apple: Still a Major Player in Berkshire's Portfolio

Despite the reduction, Apple remains a significant part of Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio. With over 905 million shares held, Apple is the second-largest stock in terms of share count. This move, therefore, could be interpreted as a strategic adjustment rather than a loss of faith in the tech giant.

Berkshire's Other Moves: Exits and Entrances

The SEC filing also unveiled that Berkshire exited four positions and increased its stake in three other holdings during the same period. Notably, Berkshire raised its investment in Chevron. The document, however, does not provide specifics about the extent of these changes or the reasons behind them.