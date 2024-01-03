en English
Berkshire Hathaway B Outperforms Market: A Look at the Numbers

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:23 pm EST
Berkshire Hathaway B Outperforms Market: A Look at the Numbers

In a mixed market day, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK.B) closed at $362.46, marking a 1.63% increase, outperforming competitors and the S&P 500’s 0.57% decline. Despite its recent underperformance against the Finance sector and S&P 500, which gained 5.35% and 4% respectively, the company still holds allure for investors.

Warren Buffett’s Strategic Investments

Warren Buffett, who has managed Berkshire Hathaway since 1965, has grown the company into a $780 billion behemoth. It boasts a stock portfolio worth $367 billion, with substantial investments in Apple, Bank of America, Coca Cola, and Visa. The company’s three largest holdings, namely Apple, Coca Cola, and Visa, collectively account for 55% of the portfolio. Each of these companies possesses sustainable economic moats and holds considerable weight in the portfolio, notably with Apple accounting for a colossal 47.9% of the investment.

Analyst Optimism and Market Performance

With an earnings report on the horizon, analysts forecast a 41.64% decrease in EPS to $1.78 compared to the same quarter last year, and a slight 1.84% drop in revenue to $76.73 billion. Despite these predictions, Berkshire Hathaway B still holds a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), indicating a wave of analyst optimism. The company trades at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.63, which is above the industry average, and its PEG ratio of 2.8 surpasses the industry’s average of 1.11.

Industry Standing and Future Prospects

The Insurance – Property and Casualty industry, where Berkshire Hathaway operates, holds a respectable position in the top 14% of industries according to the Zacks Industry Rank. This position, combined with Berkshire Hathaway’s recent acquisition of T-Mobile stock – a company experiencing significant growth and market share gains in the telecom industry – paints a bright picture for the company’s future. T-Mobile’s strong business performance and share repurchase program, coupled with its low valuation in relation to free cash flow, make it an attractive investment option.

As Berkshire Hathaway B navigates the financial landscape, investors are advised to closely monitor these metrics in future trading sessions. High expectations are priced into the market, and the potential consequences of rapid interest rate hikes could impact future performance. Despite the challenges, the company’s strategic investments and strong industry standing provide a buffer against market volatility, offering a promising outlook for the future.

Business Finance
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

