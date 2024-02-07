Berenberg Maintains 'Buy' Rating on Mattioli Woods; Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Deltic Energy's Target Price

Analysts from Berenberg have reasserted their 'buy' rating and a target price of 870.0p on wealth management firm Mattioli Woods following its robust interim results, which demonstrated growth in revenues and pre-tax profits. In addition to the firm's solid financial performance, Berenberg also acknowledged Mattioli Woods' recent partnership with US asset manager T Rowe Price as a significant development.

Strengthening Investment Offerings

The partnership with T Rowe Price is intended to develop multi-asset funds for Mattioli Woods' clients, a move anticipated to enrich the wealth manager's investment offerings. Berenberg expects that the collaboration will not only enhance the firm's current portfolio but also serve as a growth catalyst for future ventures. The company's trading at approximately 12.0x forward earnings multiple further reinforces this positive outlook.

Eyeing Inorganic Growth Strategies

Berenberg anticipates that Mattioli Woods will continue to explore inorganic growth strategies through bolt-on acquisitions. These strategic acquisitions could potentially boost the company's market share and strengthen its position in the wealth management industry.

Deltic Energy's Strategic Partnership

In a separate analysis, Canaccord Genuity adjusted its target price on exploration and development company Deltic Energy from 185.0p to 160.0p. This adjustment follows Deltic's farm-out of a 25% stake in UK licence P2437 to Dana Petroleum, which contains the Selene exploration target. Slated for drilling in Q3 of 2024, Deltic retains a meaningful 25% interest in Selene and is now fully covered for the upcoming well costs. Canaccord Genuity reasserted its 'speculative buy' rating for Deltic Energy, emphasizing the potential for significant upside.

The firm underscored the strategic importance of Deltic's partnerships with Shell and Dana, which led to Deltic being fully carried for its share of well costs. These partnerships are expected to provide Deltic with the necessary financial cover for its drilling operations, setting the stage for possible future farm-downs or sales.