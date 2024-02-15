Benue State Government Sets Record Straight on Infrastructure Project Costs

In a remarkable clarification that sheds light on the fiscal responsibilities and infrastructural ambitions of Benue State, Governor Hyacinth Alia's administration has come forward to correct misreported figures surrounding key development projects in the state.

Amid swirling rumors and misrepresentations, it was officially announced that the underpass road project at the High Level roundabout in Makurdi is set to cost ₦6 billion, a stark contrast to the ₦44 billion figure previously bandied about in some sections of the media. This announcement not only underscores the state government's commitment to transparency but also highlights its strategic plans for urban development and congestion management.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Hyacinth Alia took the initiative to clarify the financial nuances of the state's infrastructure projects. It was revealed that the underpass project, a significant urban development initiative aimed at easing traffic congestion in Makurdi, the state capital, has been awarded to Bauhaus Global Limited.

The contract, sanctioned by the Ministerial Tenders Board in December 2023, marks a pivotal step toward modernizing the city's road network. Additionally, it was disclosed that the governor's office has been allocated a budget of ₦5.2 billion for the year 2024, dispelling the misreported allocation of ₦44 billion.

Blueprint for Development

Gov. Alia's vision extends beyond the underpass project, with ambitious plans for further infrastructural enhancements in Benue State. Two special road projects are on the anvil: one at Gyado Junction in the Gboko local government area, and another at Wurukum roundabout in Makurdi.

The latter, particularly significant due to its strategic location, has undergone a comprehensive feasibility study, paving the way for the Wurukum bridge project. This project, with a budget of ₦20 billion, has been made possible through the intervention of President Tinubu, signifying a collaborative effort between state and federal governments to bring about tangible improvements in the lives of the citizens.

Implications for Benue State

The underpass project, alongside the proposed roadworks at Gyado Junction and Wurukum roundabout, represent more than just infrastructural upgrades; they are a testament to the state government's resolve to enhance the quality of life for its residents.

By alleviating traffic congestion, these projects are expected to not only improve the aesthetic appeal of Makurdi but also boost its revenue base and attract investment. The meticulous planning and budgetary transparency exhibited by Gov. Alia's administration reflect a strategic approach to urban development, setting a precedent for future projects and positioning Benue State as a beacon of progress in the region.