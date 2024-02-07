Benin's Inaugural Sovereign Dollar Bond Marks Successful Foray into International Capital Markets

In a noteworthy move, Benin has made a triumphant debut in the international capital markets with its first-ever sovereign dollar bond. This makes the West African nation the second in the region to issue a dollar bond, ending a near two-year pause in international debt sales from Sub-Saharan Africa. The halt was precipitated by the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, the conflict in Ukraine, and escalating global interest rates.

Unprecedented Interest in Benin's Bond Offering

Benin's bond offering sparked considerable investor interest, with order books swelling to over $5 billion ahead of the country selling $750 million of the bond. The bond features an amortizing structure, culminates in a 14-year final maturity, and carries a 7.96% coupon rate. A government official, who wished to remain unnamed, revealed that Benin is receptive to issuing more bonds in the future, should the opportunities present themselves.

Finance Minister's Road Show

Before the bond issuance, Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni undertook a roadshow, engaging with investors in London and New York. Historically, Benin, whose currency is the West African CFA Franc tied to the euro, has issued bonds exclusively in euros. This recent venture follows in the footsteps of the Ivory Coast's successful raise of $2.6 billion in January.

Focus on Sustainable Finance

The same official also hinted at Benin's consideration of more sustainable bond issuances. Benin has previously dipped its toes in sustainable finance, launching a €500 million SDG bond in 2021 to fund projects with positive environmental and social impacts. The government is now probing various financial instruments to harness opportunities in the international markets.