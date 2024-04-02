BenevolentAI Founder Leads Boardroom Coup Amid 90% Share Plunge Post-IPO

British drug developer BenevolentAI is currently at the center of a boardroom upheaval, spearheaded by its founder, Ken Mulvany. This dramatic turn of events comes after the company's shares plummeted by over 90% since going public little more than two years ago. Mulvany, the largest shareholder, has called for a significant governance reshuffle, proposing the removal of current directors and the nomination of new ones to revitalize the company's strategic direction and restore investor confidence.

Root Causes of the Revolt

The crux of the discontent stems from BenevolentAI's disappointing financial performance since its initial public offering (IPO). Despite the company's pioneering work in employing artificial intelligence for patient care and drug development, its market valuation has dramatically decreased from over €1 billion to less than €100 million. Mulvany attributes this decline to inadequate cost management, lackluster business development efforts, and governance issues. He believes that by overhauling the company's leadership, BenevolentAI can refocus on its core mission of leveraging AI in drug discovery and development, ultimately leading to a turnaround in its fortunes.

Proposed Changes and Strategic Vision

Mulvany's plan for BenevolentAI includes a comprehensive governance shake-up with the introduction of new director candidates who possess the requisite experience and vision to steer the company back to profitability and growth. Key areas of focus for the proposed board would include tightening cost controls, enhancing business development strategies, and improving market communication to rebuild trust among investors and stakeholders. Mulvany's overarching goal is to cement <a href