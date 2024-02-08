Beneficient to Release Q3 FY2024 Results: A Leader in Democratizing Alternative Asset Investments

On Tuesday, February 13, 2024, NASDAQ-listed financial services holding company Beneficient (BENF) will unveil its third-quarter fiscal 2024 financial results after the market closes. Following the release, the company will conduct a webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results. Interested parties can join the webcast on Beneficient's investor relations website, with a replay available shortly after the live presentation.

Democratizing the Global Alternative Asset Investment Market

Beneficient is on a mission to broaden access to alternative asset investments for mid-to-high net worth individuals, small-to-midsized institutions, and General Partners. Established as a bridge between traditional and alternative investments, the company provides a comprehensive suite of services to facilitate informed decisions and secure investment opportunities.

One of the innovative tools offered by Beneficient is the AltQuoteTM tool, which enables customers to explore potential exit options within minutes. This AI-powered platform streamlines investment processes and empowers individuals to make well-informed decisions based on real-time market data.

The AltAccess® Portal: A Secure Online Environment

To further enhance its offering, Beneficient has developed the AltAccess® portal, a secure online platform where customers can log in to explore opportunities and receive proposals. This portal fosters transparency and collaboration, enabling users to build trust and forge lasting relationships.

Beneficient Fiduciary Financial, L.L.C., a subsidiary of Beneficient, operates under a charter from the State of Kansas and is regulated by the Office of the State Bank Commissioner. This regulatory oversight ensures that the company adheres to strict standards of financial conduct and risk management, thereby safeguarding the interests of its clients.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

In its press release, Beneficient included forward-looking statements regarding future events, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially due to various risk factors detailed in the company's SEC filings. Investors are advised to exercise caution and conduct their due diligence before making any investment decisions.

With its focus on democratizing the global alternative asset investment market, Beneficient is poised to transform the financial landscape. By providing liquidity and trust services to holders of alternative assets, the company aims to create a more inclusive and efficient investment ecosystem.

As the clock ticks down to February 13, 2024, anticipation builds for the release of Beneficient's third-quarter fiscal 2024 financial results. With its innovative tools and commitment to transparency, the company is well-positioned to make a lasting impact on the world of alternative investments.