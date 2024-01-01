en English
Finance

Behind on Retirement Savings: An American Dilemma

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Behind on Retirement Savings: An American Dilemma

According to a recent Bankrate survey, over half of working American adults—specifically 56%—feel they are lagging in their retirement savings, with 37% considering themselves significantly behind. The study revealed that to retire comfortably, nearly one-third of respondents believe they need $1 million or more, a figure that seems unattainable for many.

The Reality of Retirement Savings

The average 401(k) balance for those aged between 25 and 34, as reported by Vanguard’s ‘How America Saves Report 2023’, stands at $30,017. This figure is significantly lower than the benchmarks set by financial institutions. Fidelity’s guidelines suggest having twice one’s starting salary saved by age 35 and 10 times by age 67. T. Rowe Price, on the other hand, recommends saving between 1 to 1.5 times the annual salary by age 35 and 7 to 13.5 times by age 65.

Financial Tools and Benchmarks

Financial experts advise the use of online calculators and benchmarks provided by financial institutions to accurately determine if one is indeed behind on their retirement savings. These tools take into account lifestyle expenses and potential increases in costs such as medical expenses, which Fidelity estimates to be around $315,000 for a retired couple at 65.

Challenges and Strategies

Generation X and baby boomers express the most concern about being behind on retirement savings. The increasing life expectancy, which could potentially extend retirements to 30 years, implies a 4% withdrawal rate from retirement funds may be necessary. This translates to $40,000 per year if one has $1 million saved. Despite these challenges, it is possible to align retirement plans with evolving life situations and financial goals through careful planning and regular engagement with a financial advisor.

Finance United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

