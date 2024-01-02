en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bearish Sentiment Surges Among PepsiCo Traders

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
Bearish Sentiment Surges Among PepsiCo Traders

In recent financial trading activity, PepsiCo (PEP) has witnessed a surge of bearish sentiment among traders. Analysis of ten unusual trades shows that 70% of traders are displaying bearish tendencies, compared to a 30% bullish outlook. The trading activity involved 3 put options with a total value of $106,358 and 7 call options valued at $250,000. This suggests that traders are targeting a price range for PepsiCo’s stock between $145.0 and $230.0.

Trading Activity Details

The current average open interest for PepsiCo options is 363.0, with a total trade volume of 439.0. Recent trading data demonstrates a focus on high-value trades within the $145.0 to $230.0 strike price range over the last 30 days.

PepsiCo’s Market Position

PepsiCo, a leading player in the snacks and beverages industry, boasts of popular brands such as Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay’s, Cheetos, and Doritos. It holds a significant stake in the global savory snacks market and is the second-largest beverage provider trailing behind Coca-Cola. PepsiCo’s revenue is split almost equally between convenience foods (55%) and beverages. Most of its manufacturing and distribution are based in the United States, but international markets contribute to 40% of total sales and a third of operating profits.

Expert Rating on PepsiCo’s Stock

One expert placed an average target price of $176.0 on the stock. Trading options, however, involve risks and require continuous learning and strategic adjustments. Real-time alerts on PepsiCo’s options trades are available through Benzinga Pro.

While PepsiCo’s stock opened at $169.84 on Monday, with a market cap of $233.51 billion and a price to earnings ratio of 28.31, various price target adjustments and ratings from analysts have been noted. The company has received an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.93. In other recent developments, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th.

0
Business Finance United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Targets Antioquia, Colombia for Gold Consolidation

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Tribunal Ruling Shakes Ground on Benami Transactions

By Rafia Tasleem

Vedanta Ltd and GACL Sign MoU to Explore Joint Business Opportunities

By Dil Bar Irshad

BHP Group Sees Significant Trading Activity in Options Market Amid Expansion

By Geeta Pillai

SEC Philippines Launches Special Audit on Seedin Technology Inc. ...
@Business · 36 seconds
SEC Philippines Launches Special Audit on Seedin Technology Inc. ...
heart comment 0
SPATCO Energy Solutions Acquires Stanton Electric: A Strategic Leap in EV Infrastructure

By BNN Correspondents

SPATCO Energy Solutions Acquires Stanton Electric: A Strategic Leap in EV Infrastructure
Atlanta Fed Downgrades US Q4 2023 GDP Growth Forecast

By Saboor Bayat

Atlanta Fed Downgrades US Q4 2023 GDP Growth Forecast
Electricity Outage Sparks Peaceful Protest in Lokoja, Nigeria

By Olalekan Adigun

Electricity Outage Sparks Peaceful Protest in Lokoja, Nigeria
WW International Inc Faces Dwindling Stock Prices Amidst Declining Sales

By Safak Costu

WW International Inc Faces Dwindling Stock Prices Amidst Declining Sales
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester United in Negotiations for Jadon Sancho's Return
14 seconds
Manchester United in Negotiations for Jadon Sancho's Return
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
40 seconds
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Kansas State to conclude Nonconference Games with Faceoff against Chicago State
43 seconds
Kansas State to conclude Nonconference Games with Faceoff against Chicago State
Major League Wrestling Announces Return to Tampa with 'WAR CHAMBER'
44 seconds
Major League Wrestling Announces Return to Tampa with 'WAR CHAMBER'
Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests
56 seconds
Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests
Michigan and Washington Triumph in CFP Semifinals: Set for Championship Showdown
57 seconds
Michigan and Washington Triumph in CFP Semifinals: Set for Championship Showdown
Kano State Governor Refutes Rumors of SSG's Dismissal
1 min
Kano State Governor Refutes Rumors of SSG's Dismissal
Comprehensive Coverage: Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader Keep Locals Informed
1 min
Comprehensive Coverage: Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader Keep Locals Informed
Rishi Sunak's Uphill Battle Ahead of UK General Election
1 min
Rishi Sunak's Uphill Battle Ahead of UK General Election
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
40 seconds
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
4 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
37 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content
3 hours
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app