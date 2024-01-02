Bearish Sentiment Surges Among PepsiCo Traders

In recent financial trading activity, PepsiCo (PEP) has witnessed a surge of bearish sentiment among traders. Analysis of ten unusual trades shows that 70% of traders are displaying bearish tendencies, compared to a 30% bullish outlook. The trading activity involved 3 put options with a total value of $106,358 and 7 call options valued at $250,000. This suggests that traders are targeting a price range for PepsiCo’s stock between $145.0 and $230.0.

Trading Activity Details

The current average open interest for PepsiCo options is 363.0, with a total trade volume of 439.0. Recent trading data demonstrates a focus on high-value trades within the $145.0 to $230.0 strike price range over the last 30 days.

PepsiCo’s Market Position

PepsiCo, a leading player in the snacks and beverages industry, boasts of popular brands such as Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay’s, Cheetos, and Doritos. It holds a significant stake in the global savory snacks market and is the second-largest beverage provider trailing behind Coca-Cola. PepsiCo’s revenue is split almost equally between convenience foods (55%) and beverages. Most of its manufacturing and distribution are based in the United States, but international markets contribute to 40% of total sales and a third of operating profits.

Expert Rating on PepsiCo’s Stock

One expert placed an average target price of $176.0 on the stock. Trading options, however, involve risks and require continuous learning and strategic adjustments. Real-time alerts on PepsiCo’s options trades are available through Benzinga Pro.

While PepsiCo’s stock opened at $169.84 on Monday, with a market cap of $233.51 billion and a price to earnings ratio of 28.31, various price target adjustments and ratings from analysts have been noted. The company has received an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.93. In other recent developments, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th.