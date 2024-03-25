BBVA's Share Surge Challenges Santander's Dominance in Spanish Banking Sector

BBVA's share price has more than tripled since late 2020, effectively narrowing its valuation gap with Santander, a shift that underscores a significant divergence in fortunes among Spain's banking leaders. This remarkable surge has raised questions about the strategic decisions driving investor confidence and the potential longevity of BBVA's market performance. Both banks, with origins dating back to 1857 in northern Spain, have historically competed for dominance, but recent developments suggest a possible changing of the guard.

Strategic Moves and Market Reactions

BBVA's decision to exit the United States in November 2020 to focus on increasing shareholder returns appears to have played a critical role in its recent success. The bank has since distributed 13.19 billion euros to shareholders, including extraordinary buybacks totaling 4.16 billion euros, amounting to 20.6% of its current market valuation. Such generous capital return policies have significantly buoyed investor sentiment. In contrast, Santander has adopted a more conservative approach under Executive Chair Ana Botin, focusing on a diversified investment strategy rather than immediate large-scale capital returns. This cautious stance, coupled with falling profitability in Brazil and variable performance across its global markets, has seen Santander's shares lag behind.

Investor Preferences and Future Outlook

Analysts and investors have noted a clear preference for banks that prioritize immediate capital returns, a trend that has benefited BBVA and other European banks like Italy's UniCredit. However, Santander's Chief Financial Officer, Jose Garcia Cantera, suggests that the current investor inclination towards immediate payouts may shift as interest rates decline, potentially rewarding banks with diversified and growth-oriented investments. Despite BBVA's current advantage, its future performance will likely depend on its ability to meet financial targets in key markets such as Mexico and Spain, where it has significant exposure.

Long-Term Strategies and Market Valuation

Santander's broader investment strategy, focusing on a diversified range of businesses, is expected to yield long-term benefits. Analysts predict that improvements in Santander's autos lending business in Europe and the U.S., along with cost-savings from the rollout of global units, will contribute to faster profit growth. Conversely, BBVA must navigate challenges in emerging markets and concentrate on fewer business areas to maintain its momentum. As the banking sector continues to evolve, the strategic decisions made by BBVA and Santander will undoubtedly have lasting impacts on their market valuations and industry standings.