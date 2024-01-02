BBB Offers Financial Guidance for New Year: A Focus on Smart Spending and Effective Complaint Handling

As the new year dawns, many individuals grapple with the financial aftermath of the holiday season. The festive spending often leaves a trail of inflated credit card bills and diminished bank balances. Recognizing this, the Better Business Bureau serving Eastern Carolinas (BBB) has stepped in with advice for those who have set New Year’s financial resolutions to whittle down debt and bolster their savings.

The Better Business Bureau: A Beacon of Trust

The BBB, a non-profit corporation covering 48 counties in North and South Carolina, is dedicated to fostering a trustworthy marketplace. Primarily funded by fees from over 5,200 accredited businesses and professional firms, the BBB provides a gamut of services. These services range from company and charity reports, monitoring marketplace advertising, hosting educational programs for consumers and businesses, to offering conflict resolution services.

BBB’s Consumer Education Initiative

As part of its consumer education efforts, the BBB provides tips to help individuals manage their finances more effectively. The aim is to encourage smarter spending and saving habits that align with their New Year’s financial resolutions. The guide advises consumers on how to lodge an effective complaint, emphasizing the importance of remaining calm, gathering facts, and lodging complaints directly to the company involved. It also encourages recourse to organizations like the BBB and FTC and considering small claims court when necessary.

A Warning on Fraudulent Practices

In a case highlighting the importance of consumer vigilance, LendingClub Corporation was accused of promising consumers no hidden fees, but in reality, deducted hidden upfront fees from loan funds. Misleading consumers into believing their loan had been approved when many would never receive one, Lending Club was made to pay $18 million to settle the charges, and is now barred from making misrepresentations to loan applicants. The BBB’s Rockford Regional Office provided money-saving tips to Stateline residents to curb the amount lost due to fraud, which amounted to $8.8 billion in 2022. These insights included researching companies before purchasing, never sending money in unconventional ways, and utilizing credit cards rather than debit ones for payment disputes.