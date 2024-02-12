Battle for Altice Portugal's Assets: STC, Iliad, and Warburg Pincus Face Off

In the high-stakes world of corporate mergers and acquisitions, three titans of industry are poised to face off in the second round of bidding for Altice Portugal's assets, which include a 50% stake in XpFibre. As part of a broader strategy to reduce its debt, Altice Group has set the ambitious goal of selling its Portuguese business for between 8bn and 10bn euros.

The Contenders

Among those vying for a piece of Altice Portugal's valuable assets are STC, Iliad, and Warburg Pincus. Each of these entities brings unique strengths to the table, making for a formidable competition. STC is a prominent player in the Saudi Arabian telecommunications market, while Iliad is a well-known French telecom company. Warburg Pincus, on the other hand, is a renowned private equity firm with a global reach.

A Struggle to Meet Expectations

Despite the allure of Altice Portugal's assets, potential bidders are finding it challenging to meet the lofty expectations set by the company's founder, Patrick Drahi. The sale is part of a larger effort to raise $8.6 billion to $10.8 billion, which will go towards addressing Altice Group's substantial $60 billion debt pile.

The Crown Jewel: XpFibre

At the heart of this bidding war is XpFibre, France's largest alternative fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) wholesaler. With a coverage area encompassing over 5 million premises across France, XpFibre is an undeniably attractive prize. The company was established in 2018 following the spin-off of Altice France's FTTH unit.

Altice Portugal and XpFibre are not the only assets on the chopping block. In fact, Altice recently spun off its data centre assets into a separate business, further demonstrating the company's commitment to streamlining its operations and shedding debt.

While no deal has been finalized yet, the race to acquire Altice Portugal's assets is heating up. With so much at stake, it remains to be seen which of these corporate giants will emerge victorious in the battle for control over XpFibre and Altice Portugal's other valuable assets.

As the telecommunications landscape continues to evolve, the outcome of this high-stakes bidding war will have far-reaching implications for the industry's future. With the promise of advanced AI-enabled secure cloud networking and observability on the horizon, companies like STC, Iliad, and Warburg Pincus are eager to secure their place in this transforming landscape.

Key Points:

STC, Iliad, and Warburg Pincus are through to the second round of bidding for Altice Portugal's assets

The sale of Altice Portugal's assets aims to raise between 8bn and 10bn euros to address Altice Group's $60 billion debt

XpFibre, France's largest alternative FTTH wholesaler, is a highly sought-after prize in the bidding process

Altice Group is focusing on AI-enabled secure cloud networking and observability as part of its strategic vision

In the end, the winner of this corporate tug-of-war will not only gain control over valuable assets but will also position themselves as a major player in the rapidly evolving world of telecommunications and technology.