BAT CEO Questions Benefits of NY Listing Amid London Commitment

British American Tobacco (BAT) CEO, Tadeu Marroco, recently made headlines by questioning the advantages of relocating the company's listing from London to New York. Amidst a backdrop of shifting market dynamics and investor pressures, Marroco's stance reaffirms BAT's commitment to the London Stock Exchange. This decision emerges in light of suggestions from investor GQG Partners and contrasts with the industry trend of seeking listings in markets perceived to offer higher valuations.

Significant interest from GQG Partners, a notable BAT investor, had placed the spotlight on the potential for a listing move to the United States. The investor's argument hinged on the premise that a U.S. listing could unlock greater value for shareholders, citing the example of Philip Morris International Inc., which enjoys a higher earnings multiple.

However, Marroco's skepticism stems from considerations beyond mere market valuation, highlighting the complexities of international listings, including tax implications and the company's current strategic priorities.

Staying Put: Advantages for BAT

Despite the allure of potentially higher valuations in the U.S., Marroco pointed out several advantages of maintaining the company's listing in London. A key factor is the avoidance of withholding tax on dividends for foreign shareholders, a not insignificant detail for a company with a global investor base.

Furthermore, Marroco's commentary suggests a broader strategic focus on stabilizing and growing the company's core business areas, particularly in reversing declining cigarette sales and enhancing the development of smoke-free products.