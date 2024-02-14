Baselode Energy Corp. Raises C$6 Million in Funding for Uranium Mining Exploration

In a significant development for the uranium mining industry, Baselode Energy Corp. has secured C$6,000,000 in funding through a private placement offering. The company controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada, with a focus on discovering near-surface basement-hosted high-grade uranium orebodies using innovative geophysical methods.

Capital Infusion: Baselode Energy Corp.'s Successful Private Placement

The offering, which closed on February 14, 2024, consisted of 2,222,222 units and 7,692,308 flow-through units. Each unit was priced at C$0.25 and comprised one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each flow-through unit was priced at C$0.30 and included one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.

Exploration Expenses and Flow-Through Critical Mineral Mining Expenditures

The proceeds from the sale of flow-through units will be used to incur expenses that qualify as 'Canadian exploration expenses' and 'flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures' as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). These expenses will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date not later than December 31, 2024.

Commission and Warrants

As part of the offering, the company paid a cash commission of C$360,000 to the Underwriter and issued 594,871 warrants to the Underwriter. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of C$0.45 until February 14, 2026.

Baselode Energy Corp. plans to use the proceeds from the offering for exploration of its projects in the Athabasca Basin area and for general working capital purposes. With no option agreements or underlying royalties encumbering the land package, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities presented by its extensive holdings.

This latest funding round marks a crucial milestone for Baselode Energy Corp. as it continues its mission to discover near-surface basement-hosted high-grade uranium orebodies using innovative geophysical methods. By focusing on exploration outside the Athabasca Basin, the company aims to make significant contributions to the global uranium supply and further establish itself as a key player in the industry.

In summary, Baselode Energy Corp. has successfully raised C$6,000,000 through a private placement offering to fund exploration of its projects in the Athabasca Basin area and for general working capital purposes. The offering consisted of units and flow-through units, with the proceeds from the latter being used to incur expenses that qualify as Canadian exploration expenses and flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures. The company's extensive land package and innovative approach to uranium exploration position it well for future success in the industry.