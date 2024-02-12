BARVIDA's Plea for 50% Depreciation on Imported Cars Amidst Calls for Local Production

BARVIDA Seeks 50% Depreciation Allowance
In a bid to remain competitive in the automotive market, the Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA) has petitioned for a 50% depreciation facility on imported reconditioned cars. This proposal was presented during a pre-budget meeting with the National Board of Revenue (NBR). Currently, the depreciation rate stands at 30%.
In addition to the increased depreciation allowance, BARVIDA also suggested a tiered tariff system based on the age of the reconditioned cars. The proposed system includes zero percent tariff for one-year-old cars and escalating rates for older vehicles.
Second-hand Cars Dominate the Market
Bangladesh's automotive market is primarily driven by used Japanese cars, which account for 70% of the 30,000 annual private car sales. Toyota vehicles are especially popular due to their good performance, availability of spare parts, and lower prices compared to new cars.
"We've seen a strong demand for used cars, particularly from Japan, as they offer better value for money," said a BARVIDA spokesperson. "However, we understand the importance of promoting local production and sustainable practices."
Encouraging Domestic Production
In response to environmental concerns, the South Korean ambassador to Bangladesh has urged the country to reduce its dependence on imported second-hand cars and encourage domestic production. The government's Automobile Industry Development Policy 2021 aims to grow the local automobile industry and discourage the import of reconditioned cars.
Industry leaders believe that establishing local semi knocked down (SKD) and completely knocked down (CKD) plants will help reduce dependence on old Japanese cars. However, this transition requires significant investment.
Japanese companies are being encouraged to invest Tk5,000 crore to Tk10,000 crore to manufacture vehicles in Bangladesh. "We're hopeful that these investments will lead to a more sustainable and self-sufficient automotive industry," said a representative from the Ministry of Industries.
If implemented, BARVIDA's proposals could increase car imports and help meet revenue targets, as well as address the public transportation crisis by encouraging the import of microbuses. However, striking a balance between promoting local production and accommodating the demand for imported vehicles remains a challenge for the Bangladeshi automotive market.