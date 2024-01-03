en English
Barnes & Noble Education Inc: A Deep Dive into its Stock Prices and Financial Performance

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED), a prominent entity in the Specialty Retail Industry, recently saw a rise in its stock prices. On December 29, 2024, BNED’s stock price ascended to $1.43, a significant 5.67% increase from the day before. This increase, however, was marked by intraday swings, with highs and lows of $1.57 and $1.41 respectively.

Financial Performance Over the Years

While the recent upsurge in stock prices might seem promising, BNED’s financial performance over the last five years rings a different bell. The company experienced a decline in annual sales by 6.35%, signifying a downturn in its financial health. However, it’s not all gloom and doom for BNED. The company’s average annual earnings per share witnessed a robust growth of 54.97%, a silver lining amidst the declining sales.

Ownership and Workforce Details

BNED boasts a formidable workforce of 4620 employees. The company’s ownership structure reveals insider ownership at 31.02%, and institutional ownership at 28.83%. This suggests a strong confidence among insiders in the company’s potential and strategic decisions.

BNED’s Financial Indicators and Future Projections

The latest quarterly report, released on October 30, 2023, indicated an earnings per share of $0.46, slightly exceeding the consensus estimate. However, the company’s net margin stands at -5.84% with a return on equity of -50.20%. Despite these figures, Wall Street experts project a potential earnings per share growth of about 20.00% over the next five years. BNED’s current financial indicators reveal a quick ratio of 0.48, a price to sales ratio of 0.05, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 4.29. The company’s diluted EPS is currently -1.86, with expectations to reach 0.01 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis and Market Capitalization

Technical analysis points to a decrease in the raw stochastic average and a lower historical volatility compared to the past 100 days. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a market capitalization of 79.19 million, with 53,150K shares outstanding and a last quarter sales of 610,380K.

Business Finance United States
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

