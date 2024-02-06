Barclays Downgrades Entain; Jefferies Favors Flutter Entertainment

Banking giant Barclays has revised its position on Entain, shifting its rating from 'overweight' to 'equalweight' and reducing the price target from 1,120p to 1,070p. This decision stems from concerns surrounding Entain's online performance and the stability of its US market share. Barclays also pointed to Entain's limited free cash flow and high leverage, factors which could potentially inhibit its ability to explore mergers and acquisitions. It concluded that the stock's risk-reward balance currently stands at an equilibrium.
Jefferies Favours Flutter Entertainment
In contrast to Barclays' cautious stance on Entain, investment banking firm Jefferies has named Flutter Entertainment as its top UK selection in the European gaming sector. The firm outlined four key reasons for its optimistic outlook: growth of the online channel, regulatory relief, profitability in the US market, and active participation in mergers and acquisitions. Jefferies perceives Flutter's US primary listing as a driving force for its market dominance and has set a price target of 19,500p for Flutter's UK-listed shares.
SThree's Resilient Business Model
SThree, a company specialising in STEM recruitment, was lauded by investment bank Berenberg for its extensive market coverage and robust business model, which promises resilience and growth potential. Berenberg opined that SThree's current valuation does not accurately reflect its strengths. The bank forecasts a net fee compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% for SThree for fiscal years 2024 to 2026.
Sainsbury's Positive Prospects
Lastly, Sainsbury's, one of the largest supermarket chains in the UK, is gaining recognition for its effective price strategy and the success of its Nectar loyalty program, both of which position it for growth above the market average. Financial services company HSBC anticipates that Sainsbury's upcoming capital markets day will spotlight productivity and innovation, potentially pushing the supermarket's status to 'buy', in spite of no Q3 profit upgrade.