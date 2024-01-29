Barclays Announces Widespread Branch Closures Amid Changing Banking Habits

Barclays has revealed plans to shutter numerous branches throughout the UK. The move, which heavily targets Essex, is a reaction to the fact that a mere 10 percent of transactions now take place within physical branches.
In 2023, the banking giant closed a staggering 157 branches, paring its national network down to around 400 locations. Several branches in Essex, including Barking, Bishop's Stortford, Clacton-on-Sea, Rayleigh, and South Woodford, are earmarked for closure between February and May 2024.
Commitment to Customer Service
Despite the closures, Barclays upholds its dedication to maintaining customer service. This will be achieved through their Barclays Local network, cashback without purchase services, deposit-taking ATMs, and strategic alliances with the Post Office and Cash Access UK.
Other Banks Following Suit
Barclays is not alone in this shift towards digitization. Other banking institutions, such as Lloyds and NatWest Group, have also publicised plans to close branches. Specifically, Lloyds intends to shut down 45 branches, while NatWest will close 19.
Consumer Advocates Raise Concerns
The wave of branch closures has triggered alarm among consumer advocates. Which?, a prominent consumer champion, has warned about the deleterious effects on high street banking infrastructure and the communities these branches serve. Jenny Ross, the money editor at Which?, has urged for the expedited establishment of banking hubs to cushion the blow of losing in-person banking services, as consumers grapple with the stark reality of a dwindling physical banking presence.