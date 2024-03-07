Banpu Power Eyes US Expansion with New Gas-Fired Plant Acquisition, Sets $500M Investment Plan

Banpu Power Plc, a leading player in the power generation sector, is poised to fortify its presence in the United States with the strategic acquisition of a gas-fired power plant this year. Spearheaded by Chief Executive Kirana Limpaphayom, the company is in advanced discussions with several operators, aiming for the deal to be sealed in the first half of the year. This move is part of Banpu Power's broader vision to diversify its energy portfolio and embrace more sustainable energy solutions.

Strategic Investment and Expansion

The acquisition is a cornerstone of Banpu Power's ambitious plan to allocate US$500 million between 2024 and 2025 towards not only this asset but also other energy projects. These include enhancing a transmission system, developing solar power initiatives, and investing in an energy storage system. Kirana Limpaphayom has emphasized the importance of Banpu Power's involvement in the management team of the new asset to ensure aligned policies and efficient operations. This approach underscores the company's commitment to not only expand its footprint but also to instill sustainable practices in its operations.

Enhancing Renewable Energy Capacity

With a clear focus on cleaner and greener energy policies, Banpu Power is setting ambitious targets. The company aims to generate 5,300 megawatts (MW) of electricity by 2025, with a significant portion, 4,500MW, derived from fossil fuels and 800MW from renewable sources. Presently, its generation capacity from fossil fuels is at 3,632MW, and renewable power capacity at 385MW. In a bid to further its commitment to sustainability, Banpu Power is exploring carbon capture and sequestration technology at its Barnett shale field in Texas to mitigate carbon dioxide emissions. Additionally, feasibility studies are underway for solar energy development, with an energy storage system near the Temple II power plant, and the use of ammonia at the coal-fired BLCP power plant in Rayong, Thailand, to reduce carbon emissions.

Banpu Power's strategy reflects a broader industry trend towards sustainable energy solutions and the company's determination to be at the forefront of this transformation. By investing in gas-fired power plants and renewable energy, Banpu Power is not only looking to increase its generation capacity but also to play a pivotal role in the energy transition. The company's efforts to incorporate carbon capture technology and research into alternative fuels like ammonia indicate a forward-thinking approach to energy production, emphasizing environmental responsibility alongside economic growth.