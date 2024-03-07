Bankwest's announcement on Wednesday to close all its branches across Western Australia, transitioning 15 into Commonwealth Bank outlets, marks a significant shift towards digital banking, leaving the Margaret River community in uncertainty. This move will see the closure of its 45 branches by October 2024, including the local Margaret River branch, effectively ending 129 years of in-person banking services. The decision, aimed at adapting to the digital age, has sparked concerns among regular branch users, particularly the elderly, Indigenous communities, and those less computer literate.

Transition to Digital Banking

The shift towards a digital-only platform is driven by changing customer behaviors and the growing reliance on online banking services. Bankwest's strategy reflects a broader banking industry trend, where digital transactions have increasingly become the norm. However, this transition raises questions about the future of banking accessibility, especially in regions like Margaret River where in-person banking has played a crucial role in the community. The conversion of 15 regional locations into CBA branches offers some respite, but the loss of the Bankwest brand and the personal touch of local banking cannot be understated.

Community Impact and Response

The closure of the Margaret River Bankwest branch will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the community, particularly affecting those without reliable internet access or digital literacy skills. The Finance Sector Union of Australia has expressed outrage over the decision, highlighting the challenges faced by regional and remote customers in WA. Despite the shift, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has committed to redirecting 500 roles to WA and providing new career opportunities for affected employees. This move, however, does little to alleviate the concerns of Margaret River residents who rely on in-person banking services.

Looking Forward

As Western Australia defies the national declining loan trend with a 23.2% increase in home lending compared to the previous year, the timing of the branch closures poses questions about the banking needs of a growing economy. The transition to digital banking is inevitable, but the journey there needs to be inclusive, ensuring no one is left behind. For communities like Margaret River, the closure of the Bankwest branch is not just the end of an era but a call to adapt to the changing landscape of financial services, seeking new ways to bridge the digital divide.